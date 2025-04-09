CBI Unlimited’s Zach Clary Featured in HelloLakeCity Magazine

LAKE CITY, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should vehicle owners consider when thinking about boosting their vehicle’s resale value? According to Zach Clary of CBI Unlimited in Lake City, Florida, the answer may lie in customization. Featured in HelloLakeCity magazine, Clary shares expert insights into how smart modifications can be a practical investment that enhances both the form and function of a vehicle, ultimately increasing its resale value by as much as 10 to 15 percent.

The article highlights how customization serves more than aesthetic purposes. Strategic upgrades such as bespoke bed liners offer protection that helps preserve a vehicle’s structural integrity, while lift kits improve off-road capabilities and widen appeal for adventurous buyers. Additional enhancements like LED lighting improve safety and visibility, and convertible tops increase adaptability for various weather conditions. Interior features, including custom leather seating, not only elevate comfort but simplify maintenance—an attractive quality for future buyers.

Clary emphasizes that successful customization requires balancing visual appeal with practicality. Every modification should serve a dual purpose: reflecting the owner's personality and improving the vehicle’s longevity and resale prospects. With the right choices, owners can significantly increase their vehicle’s market appeal while tailoring it to their lifestyle.

Read the full article, Unlocking the Potential of Vehicle Customization , now featured in HelloLakeCity.

