SDVerse Appoints Jeff Walker as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Bosch VP to lead SDVerse’s commercial strategy as the company transforms how automotive software is sourced, developed and integrated

DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SDVerse , a marketplace for buyers and sellers of automotive software, today announced the continued expansion of its leadership team by appointing Jeff Walker as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Jeff will lead SDVerse’s global commercial strategy, driving partnerships, sales and market expansion to position the company as the go-to platform for OEMs, suppliers and developers in the rapidly evolving automotive software space.



With an automotive and engineering background spanning nearly 30 years, Jeff brings strong global experience in sales and operations, with a proven track record in executing go-to market strategies and deploying technical resources. He previously held senior leadership positions at Bosch and ZF Group and successfully built and managed key relationships with top automakers including General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Toyota, Honda, BMW and others. Jeff’s expertise in building strategic partnerships and his ability to build and lead high-performance commercial teams will be instrumental in driving SDVerse’s next phase of growth and market expansion.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to our team at a pivotal moment as the industry transitions to software-defined vehicles,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “Jeff is a respected leader with extensive expertise and a track record of driving growth. His industry insights, focus on collaboration, and commitment to customer success will be crucial in expanding our B2B marketplace and forging partnerships that will redefine the automotive value chain.”

During his tenure at Bosch, Jeff held leadership positions in engineering and sales, overseeing a broad portfolio of technologies including ICE and EV powertrains, connected services and advanced braking and chassis controls. He was essential in driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhanced vehicle safety, performance and efficiency for major automakers across the globe. Prior to Bosch, Jeff spent four years as an engineering manager for German automotive manufacturing company ZF Group, where he was responsible for brake system applications.

“The future of the automotive industry hinges on the success of software-defined vehicles,” said Jeff Walker, CCO of SDVerse. “SDVerse is in a unique position to drive innovation and collaboration needed to make this a reality. I look forward to joining this talented team as we accelerate the adoption of software-defined vehicles and drive faster, meaningful innovation in the automotive space.”

SDVerse is committed to building a robust automotive software ecosystem that connects buyers and sellers, accelerating the delivery of onboard and offboard software solutions as well as tools and services to meet the growing demand for advanced features. The platform creates transparency and streamlines the entire journey, from discovery to procurement, enabling companies to move beyond discussions of potential and start delivering tangible, impactful solutions.

For more information about SDVerse visit www.sdverse.auto .

About SDVerse

SDVerse is a first-of-its-kind B2B marketplace for buying and selling automotive software. Backed by founding members General Motors (GM), Magna and Wipro, SDVerse is accelerating the future of software-defined vehicles by providing a matchmaking marketplace for buyers and sellers that benefits the entire automotive ecosystem. Its standard-agnostic marketplace is available to all OEMs, suppliers and any other company with relevant software offerings and tools. Learn more at https://www.sdverse.auto

Media Contacts:

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for SDVerse

218-766-8856

sdverse@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/762e48af-9e46-4fd9-86a0-e252cddde8c3

Jeff Walker, SDVerse Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Walker, SDVerse Chief Commercial Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.