Carbon Credit Trading Platform Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.40 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 23.3%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon credit trading platform market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.14 billion in 2023 to $0.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urgent need to combat climate change, the surge in demand reflects a fundamental shift in the corporate mindset, integration of renewable energy project offsetting, growing number of regulatory standards, and escalating commitment of corporations to robust sustainability practices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The carbon credit trading platform market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on carbon neutrality, seeking effective mechanisms to offset their carbon footprint, escalating commitment of corporations to robust sustainability practices, growing green investment, and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions.

Growth Driver Of The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

The growing green investment is expected to propel the growth of the carbon credit trading platform market going forward. Green investment involves allocating capital to projects, companies, or initiatives that are environmentally sustainable and help reduce environmental impact. The rise in green investment is due to environmental concerns, consumer preference for environmentally friendly products, financial incentives, and regulatory pushes. Green investment helps to develop and expand platforms that allow for the transparent, efficient, and trustworthy trade of carbon credits, thus contributing to global efforts to address climate change.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Share?

Key players in the market include StoneX Group Inc, S&P Global Inc., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Nasdaq Inc., European Energy Exchange AG (EEX), Xpansiv, APX Inc., Blue Source LLC, Verra, Carbon Trade Exchange, ClimateTrade, Veridium Labs, Gold Standard, Global Carbon Council, Likvidi, Toucan, South Pole, Karbone, Climate Impact X, Carbonplace, EKI Energy Services ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the carbon credit trading platform market are focusing on developing advanced technologies such as digitized tracking and trading platforms to facilitate international trade in carbon tokens. Digitized tracking and trading platforms utilize technology to securely record and verify transactions related to carbon credits, ensure the traceability of carbon credits, and enable efficient verification and validation processes.

How Is The Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Voluntary Carbon market, Regulated Carbon market

2) By Platform Type: Exchange Platforms, Registry Platforms

3) By Application: Cap And Trade, Baseline And Credit

4) By End-Use Industry: Industrials, Utilities, Energy, Petrochemical, Aviation, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

Europe was the largest region in the carbon credit trading platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Definition

A carbon credit trading platform is a marketplace where carbon credits can be bought and sold. Carbon credits are certificates that represent the reduction or removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. These platforms facilitate transactions between buyers, who need to offset their carbon emissions, and sellers, who have achieved reductions through various projects such as renewable energy, reforestation, or energy efficiency improvements.

