Police investigate abortion case in Isabel Province

Police in Buala are conducting an investigation into an alleged abortion case that took place at one of the villages in Isabel province recently.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Isabel province Inspector Harry Vanosi says, “It was alleged that the young woman who was seven months old pregnant aborted her baby.”

PPC Vanosi says, “It was further alleged that her boyfriend who is a medical officer provided her with the necessary drugs, equipment and materials for the abortion process.”

Inspector Vanosi says, “The young woman gave birth and buried the foetus and returned home. The situation escalated when the woman’s relatives discovered the remains of the foetus and arranged for a proper burial a week after the incident.”

Mr. Vanosi says, “Police were informed of the incident and conducted an investigation into the matter. The young woman has been referred to the Family Support Centre for counselling and taken to Buala hospital for medical examination.”

The young parents of the abandoned unborn child have been charged with killing the unborn child under Section 221 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

“Police urges the community to report any cases related to abortion or other serious matters to police. It is crucial for the protection and enforcement of the law that such issues are addressed through legal channels rather than custom settlements,” says PPC Vanosi.

Police acknowledge the support from the community for their cooperation and assistance in this matter. Upholding law and order is everybody’s responsibility to prevent and address related crimes effectively.

