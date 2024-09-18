One Pacific journey to the CBD-COP16 underway

9 September 2024, Apia, Samoa – The One Pacific journey to the Sixteenth Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP16) is now underway in Apia, Samoa.

Pacific delegates have convened at the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) for a key preparatory meeting this week to discuss regional priority issues and positions to strengthen Pacific engagement at the conference, which will be held 21 October – 1 November in Cali, Columbia.

Biodiversity loss has been identified as part of the triple planetary crisis, and a key issue faced by humanity that needs to be resolved if we are to have a viable future on this planet. The CBD COP-16 is a key platform for global engagement and consolidation of efforts to ensure the protection of biodiversity.

The Pacific region is home to some of the most unique and diverse ecosystems in the world. From the coral reefs to the rainforests, these ecosystems are not only vital for the survival of countless plant and animal species, but more importantly for the livelihoods for the wellbeing of our people and cultures.

Minister for Natural Resources and Environment of the Government of Samoa, Honourable Toelesulusulu Cedric Schuster delivered the opening remarks for the preparatory meeting. He highlighted the importance of Pacific engagement at CBD COP16, “The theme for COP16 is Peace with Nature and highlights the need for us to adopt a long-term perspective and consider the interconnections between economic development, social equity, and environmental sustainability”.

“We must take up the opportunities for strengthening engagement at COP16, forging alliances and partnerships with private sector and philanthropic groups. Ensuring Pacific engagement in opportunities for technical and financial assistance.”

He also encouraged the meeting participants to share their experiences, challenges and solutions with each other to enhance Pacific engagement at CBD COP16.

“This week you have the opportunity to consolidate our efforts, share our Pacific experiences and strengthen our collaborations. It is also a chance to build the capacity of the new negotiators, ensuring that they are well prepared to represent our countries and the Pacific with confidence at CBD COP16.”

The Pacific Region Preparatory Meeting for CBD-COP16 was organised by SPREP in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).



SPREP Director General, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra shared SPREP’s continued commitment to supporting the Pacific islands in their biodiversity related efforts.

“Under the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, SPREP is the lead for environment, and I wish to reiterate here that we are committed to working with you all to elevate your biodiversity issues”, he said.

“Since the adoption of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) at COP15 in 2022, SPREP has actively engaged in supporting Pacific island countries in many regional initiatives , including the working groups developing the indicators of the GBF Monitoring Framework”

“Formally recognised as the Oceania Sub-regional Technical and Scientific Cooperation Centre to support implementation of GBF, the Secretariat looks forward to utilising this status to enhance our support to Members by leveraging additional support from partners and donors”.

The Pacific Region Preparatory Meeting for CBD-COP16 will run from 9-14 September and will also be a major opportunity for ensuring that the special situation of Small Island Developing States is considered effectively in the design of biodiversity protection and monitoring, and sustainable use, as well as resourcing of biodiversity related action over the next decade.

The discussions this week will be instrumental in amplifying the One Pacific Voice for Pacific priorities at the CBD – COP 16 and was encompassed by Minister Schuster in his opening remarks.

“The decisions we make today will determine the fate of our planet and its natural resources for generations to come. Let us rise to the challenge and demonstrate our commitment to protecting and sustainably managing the biodiversity of the Pacific and ensuring a better Pacific for all. “

The Pacific Region Preparatory Meeting for the Sixteenth Conference of the Parties (COP16) on Biological Diversity (CBD) is held 9-14 September 2024 in Apia, Samoa, with funding support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the European Union-funded Third Phase on Capacity Building Project on Multilateral Environmental Agreements in African, Caribbean and Pacific States(ACP MEA Phase 3) and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

For more information, please contact Amanda Wheatley, Biodiversity Adviser [email protected] or Juney Ward, Coastal and Marine Ecosystem Adviser [email protected] .



