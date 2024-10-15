Tuvalu Progresses Survey and Training on Identifying Marine Non-indigenous Species (MNIS)

11 October 2024, Funafuti, Tuvalu - The Environment Department and the Marine Ports Department of Tuvalu, in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) programme are advancing efforts on a marine port survey in Funafuti.

Recently, they conducted training sessions for stakeholders from the environment, marine, and port sectors to identify Marine Non-Indigenous Species (MNIS) for future surveys. This training provided an overview of the project scope and enhanced participants’ understanding of the importance of marine surveys for non-indigenous species.

Stakeholders were trained on using the marine biosecurity toolkit, which includes identifying 25 species specific to Tuvalu. This training also aimed to build the capacity of Tuvalu Port users to identify invasive marine species in future surveys.

SPREP is executing the GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project, which aims to strengthen national and regional capacities to mitigate the impact of invasive alien species on globally significant biodiversity in the Pacific. This project is being carried out in the Marshall Islands, Niue, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

The primary goal of the project is to reduce threats from Invasive Alien Species (IAS) to terrestrial, freshwater, and marine biodiversity in the Pacific by developing and implementing a comprehensive IAS management framework.

SPREP’s Invasive Species Adviser, Mr. David Moverley commented that “marine invasive species are difficult to detect and manage due to the marine environment and the difficulties associated with working within it.”

“It is intended that this pilot activity in Tuvalu will inform the development of a new PRISMSS regional programme focused on managing marine invasive species in an effort to understand better what species are found in high-risk environments such as ports and how we can reduce their spread to important marine managed areas in countries throughout the region.”

MNIS have been identified as one of the four most significant threats to the marine environment in the Pacific Islands region, alongside habitat destruction, over-exploitation of living resources, and land-based sources of marine pollution.

In Tuvalu, the project, in technical partnership with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), has completed a port survey by searching wharf structures in the port and collecting representative samples of over 80 of the main species detected. NIWA also provided training on the toolkit and species identification.

Tuvalu Director of the Department of Environment, Ms. Moe Saitala Paulo, stated “Marine non-indigenous species pose a significant threat to Tuvalu’s biodiversity. Through the GEF 6 RIP, we are working to increase our capacity in mitigating the potential spread of MNIS to marine areas of Tuvalu, this was done during a training session which has helped the users of the Funafuti port to identify IMS in future port surveys.”

Activities conducted by NIWA included observing and collecting samples for laboratory sorting and identification, that will be later be verified by taxonomic authorities, and the current findings will be compared with previous reports from the harbors and surrounding areas.

The NIWA technical team reviewed previous data on species compositions before the survey and will analyse the results after species identifications have been confirmed to document the first appearances of any introduced species and compare these with known distributions of MNIS.

NIWA’s project lead, Ms. Kimberley Seaward, commented that “implementing the guidelines found in the marine biosecurity toolkit, including ballast water and biofouling assessments as well as regular monitoring for marine non-indigenous species, is important for Tuvalu to manage any potential threats to Tuvalu’s biodiversity.

There are many different methods of surveying for marine non-indigenous species and comparisons were performed in Tuvalu to assess the benefits of using underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) along with in-water searches.

They will also compile descriptions of national industries potentially threatened by invasive aquatic species transferred by biofouling and estimate the economic losses they could incur.

The ongoing work will support the marine survey for MNIS in Tuvalu, assess the impacts of detected MNIS, and develop management actions with further monitoring to reduce the spread of these species to critical marine ecosystems in Tuvalu. This work may also serve as a pilot for creating a new PRISMSS programme to address gaps in managing marine invasive species.

The GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project (RIP) is funded by the Global Environment Facility, implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme, and executed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme. The Project works primarily in the Marshall Islands, Niue, Tonga, and Tuvalu and has a regional component. Implementation of the GEF 6 RIP is supported by the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Services (PRISMSS).

For more information, please contact Ms. Isabell Rasch, Project Manager, GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project on [email protected]

The Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) is a coordinating mechanism designed to facilitate the scaling up of operational management of invasive species in the Pacific. PRISMSS brings together experts to provide support within the Pacific region with a focus on protection of indigenous biodiversity and ecosystem function. As a service provider, PRISMSS provides a comprehensive suite of support services in a cohesive, effective, efficient, and accessible manner to Pacific Island countries and territories.

For additional information please contact Mr Nitish Narayan, PRISMSS Communications & Liaison Officer on [email protected]