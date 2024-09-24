Kukun and Hover Partner to Revolutionize Home Improvement with 3D Measurement Technology

Collaboration between two tech innovators aims to simplify home building/improvement by integrating big data with advanced visualization and project management

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kukun , a leading home intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Hover , the pioneer in residential 3D property data. This collaboration aims to streamline the home improvement process by merging cutting-edge 3D measurement technology with rich data analytics.Hover’s advanced 3D data, generated from simple smartphone photos or blueprints, will integrate seamlessly with Kukun’s comprehensive home data—including permits, neighborhood trends, and renovation costs. The first of these integrated solutions is set to launch later this year, offering enterprises, construction professionals, and homeowners enhanced project measurement and decision-making tools.“Kukun and Hover are transforming the home improvement experience by combining next-gen visualization with robust home data, empowering better decisions for buying, building, and selling properties,” said Raf Howery, CEO and Founder of Kukun. “This partnership provides homeowners and real estate professionals with deep insights into projects and timelines.”“This collaboration with Kukun aligns perfectly with our mission to bring greater transparency to the home industry,” said A.J. Altman, CEO and Founder of Hover. “We’ve been driving efficiencies for construction and insurance professionals for over a decade, and now we’re extending that expertise to homeowners. Together, we’re giving homeowners the clarity and confidence they need to bring their vision to life.”Kukun and Hover are committed to continuous innovation, with plans for further enhancements to their joint solution, aiming to redefine how renovation and remodeling projects are approached by homeowners, contractors, and real estate professionals.About KukunKukun is a real estate data, analytics, and applications platform for homeowners, agents, and the industries that serve them. The platform includes a complete home investment optimization suite of products underpinned by the most accurate residential property database of current condition and more accurate home valuations. Realtorsleverage the Kukun Agent Dashboard to strengthen client relationships and look to Kukun’s proprietary PICO™ Score for refined home valuations that consider home upgrades. Kukun is the leading real estate-focused consumer web product provider for large banking, insurance, appraisal, and brokerage enterprises.About HoverHover brings a transformative digital experience to the built world. With a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates home improvement and construction projects all in one place, Hover provides a faster, easier, and more transparent experience for homeowners and drives workflow efficiencies for contractors. With stunningly easy-to-use 3D visualizations, accurate measurements, and precise project estimates, Hover offers contractors solutions and customizable automation for any exterior trade, job, or team.Over 300,000 contractors and home improvement professionals have captured millions of properties and modeled billions of square feet using Hover’s technology. For more information, visit hover.to.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.