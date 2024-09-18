Afghanistan: Vocational training empowers people with disabilities and fosters social inclusion

Like Nilofar, Baqir, who was born with a deformity in his leg that made walking painful and nearly impossible, also felt isolated and helpless as he struggled to navigate the world with his disability.

But things began to change for him when his family brought him to the ICRC’s physical rehabilitation centre in Mazar-i-Sharif. He received treatment and orthotic devices that helped him to be mobile and independent, sparking a glimmer of hope for the future.

However, the road ahead was still fraught with challenges and Baqir struggled to find his place in society. “I also wanted to support my family, but I didn’t know what to do. That’s when a friend told me about the ICRC’s vocational training programme and I enrolled in a training course to repair mobile phones,” he says.

With the ICRC’s support that covered the cost of his mentor and training, Baqir gained not just the skills but also the confidence to start his own business. “I set up my own workshop with a microcredit loan that I received from the ICRC. I earn an average of AFN 15,000 (USD 208) a month and I’m able to provide for my family and invest in my children’s future,” he says with pride.

Candidates between 16 and 40 years old are carefully assessed by the ICRC on the basis of skills, preferences and disability type to ensure a successful match with the appropriate programme. Experienced trainers then work closely with each applicant to tailor programmes according to their unique needs and goals. The curriculum includes regular monthly assessments to track progress and make necessary adjustments. The training period spans from six to 18 months.