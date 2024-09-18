PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 18, 2024 Dela Rosa wants ex-PNP chief under ex-Mayor Alice Guo's payroll named Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday wanted the identity of the former Philippine National Police chief who was allegedly under ex-Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo's monthly payroll revealed to the public. The former PNP chief-turned-senator made the call after former Armed Forces of the Philippines Intelligence Service commander and now PAGCOR Senior Vice President Raul Villanueva disclosed this information and added that there are reports that the same former PNP chief had helped Guo in escaping the Philippines in exchange for a huge sum of money. "Merong sinabi si General Villanueva na meron daw isang former Chief PNP receiving a monthly payroll from you. Pwede bang malaman kung sinong former Chief PNP?" Dela Rosa asked Guo during the Senate investigation on the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country. Guo refuted the claim and denied that there was a monthly payroll for PNP officers. Dela Rosa also asked Villanueva to reveal the identity of the former PNP chief. The PAGCOR official said he has not confirmed the information yet but he was certain that it was not Dela Rosa. "I don't have any confirmation but I'm sure you're not the one, I think so," Villanueva said. Dela Rosa, in turn, thanked Villanueva for clarifying that he was not the former PNP chief that he was referring to. The Mindanaoan lawmaker sought the identity of the said PNP chief as he raised concerns that he might be dragged into Guo's controversy considering that he also headed the national police force in the past. "I am concerned because I am a former Chief PNP. Baka mamaya merong lalabas na script diyan na si Bato ay tumatanggap ng pera galing sa'yo (Alice Guo)," Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa was among the senators who called for accountability against Guo over her alleged involvement in the illegal POGO operations in the country as he believed that this gambling industry has elevated from a public order issue to a national security concern. For the former PNP chief, Guo cannot deny that she is involved in the illegal POGO operations in Bamban, Tarlac where she previously held office. "You cannot remove the fact na ikaw ay involved sa POGO. Whether you deny it or not, kaming lahat dito naniniwala talaga na involved ka sa POGO. Kung mag-insist ka, you can tell that to the marines [but] not to the policeman," Dela Rosa said.

