Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Raises More than $110,000 During 250-Mile Fundraising Ride in CA Wine Country

The 18-person MMRF team included six multiple myeloma patients, as well as family members, healthcare providers, and supporters.

focused on patient outcomes and accelerating cures, the MMRF is honored to partner, and ride, with those battling multiple myeloma – patients, families, physicians, researchers, and our partners," " — Michael Andreini, Pres., and CEO, MMRF

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Raises More than $110,000 During 250-Mile Fundraising Ride in California's Wine Country.

On August 24, 2024, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Inc. (MMRF), the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient, set out on the eighth installment of its annual endurance cycling program, Road to Victories.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer of the plasma cells that develops in the bone marrow and can spread throughout the body. It is the second most common blood cancer. The endurance event raised crucial funds to accelerate a cure for every myeloma patient through research, awareness, patient education, and community support. The 2024 Road to Victories team has raised $110,000 and counting for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, the MMRF Road to Victories program has not only fostered physical endurance but also served as a powerful platform for raising funds.

“As an organization solely focused on patient outcomes and accelerating cures, the MMRF is honored to partner, and ride, with those battling multiple myeloma – patients, families, physicians, researchers, and our partners,” said Michael Andreini, President, and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. “This team represents our community and demonstrates that together, we are fueling progress and driving cures.”

Road to Victories covered over 250 miles through California’s Wine Country – Sonoma, Napa, Yountville, Bodega Bay and sweeping Pacific Coast views, along the Russian River, and Armstrong Redwoods State Preserve. The 18-person team included six multiple myeloma patients, as well as family members, healthcare providers, and supporters.

“Road to Victories is more than just a bike ride, it is an unforgettable and life changing experience. The week is a journey among friends providing support, inspiration, and hope to all participants,” said Rob Bultje, Regional Business Director, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Everyone who participated in this year’s ride became stronger physically, mentally and emotionally after the immersive experience and I’m confident we’ll all cherish these memories forever.”

The 2024 MMRF Road to Victories team included Rob Bultje (Perkasie, PA), Barry Marcus (Sacramento, CA), Dr. Jeffrey Wolf (San Francisco, CA), Tony Gliozzo (Richfield, OH), Farley Dillinger (North Ridgeville, OH), Mike Cullen Johnson (Bowie, MD), LB Bruce (Greensboro NC), Marsil Suriel (Hamilton, NJ), Bryan Auchterlonie (Denver, CO), Karen Riibner (Bethesda, MD), Jeff Goad (Chicago, IL), Ken Comer (Springfield, VA), Phil Rosen (Hilliard, OH), Martina Rosen (Hilliard, OH), Hannah Ellison (Washington DC), Paul Gater (Half Moon Bay, CA), David Goad (Acampo, CA), Matt Stella (Doylestown, PA).

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly100 clinical trials, and helped bring over 15 FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit themmrf.org.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything/ or at www.janssen.com/johnson-johnson-innovative-medicine. Follow us at @JanssenUS and @JNJInnovMed. Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are both Johnson & Johnson companies.

Please visit the Road to Victories website for cyclists' bios and to continue donations. To learn more about the MMRF, visit www.themmrf.org.

