James Dobbs of Chicago Thanks American Metalcraft Volunteers On Behalf Of Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Dobbs, a member of the Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee, recently expressed his heartfelt appreciation to a group of volunteers from Chicago based American Metalcraft for their touching contribution to Shriners patients. The volunteers crafted custom capes, each adorned with inspirational messages, for young patients at the Medinah Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago.The Medinah Shriners, a fraternal organization that founded the hospital over a century ago, continues to play a vital role in supporting the hospital, donating their time to both the patients and staff. Dobbs, who serves on the committee, spoke with the American Metalcraft volunteers during the event and was deeply moved by their dedication.“What American Metalcraft has done is truly inspiring,” said Dobbs. “There are so many challenges our patients face throughout their journeys, and knowing that they have this tangible reminder of love, support, and strength will make a lasting impact on their lives.”Dobbs also highlighted the importance of partnering with local organizations like American Metalcraft to support the hospital’s mission. “It’s been such a pleasure to collaborate with American Metalcraft on this initiative. Their creativity and generosity are a testament to the power of community, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together.”The volunteers shared stories of their own, offering words of encouragement that deeply resonated with Dobbs and the Shriners team. As the hospital continues its mission to provide life-changing care for children, partnerships like this exemplify the community spirit that makes such efforts possible.For more information about James Dobbs, Medinah Shriners Hospital Chicago, or ways to support, please visit the Shriners Hospitals for Children website: https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/chicago

