Team IRONMONK Announces Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City Marathon, Set to Revolutionize Running Culture in Odisha

Promising India's Largest Marathon in the Future, Team IRONMONK Aims to Inspire Grassroots to Elite Participation and Global Recognition

It's a movement to inspire, unite, and transform the running culture in Odisha and beyond. Together, we will create a legacy that reaches every corner of our community and shines on the global stage” — Team IRONMONK

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team IRONMONK(Ironmonk Sporting Solution Pvt. Ltd.), a leading sports-tech organization, is proud to announce the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City Marathon, scheduled to take place on November 24th, 2024. This mega-running event is set to revolutionize the running culture in Odisha and across India, transcending the boundaries of urban centers.

With 10 different race categories, ranging from a 1KM run exclusively for kids to a full marathon, the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City Marathon aims to bring together people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in this exciting event. The marathon will promote physical fitness and foster a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants.

"We are thrilled to announce the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City Marathon, a testament to our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. This event is not just about running but also about bringing people together and positively impacting the community," said Mr. Gopal Krushna Sahu(Ironman Coach), the founder of Ironmonk Sporting Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Some highlights of the events are:

We have 10 race categories, from a 1KM run(Exclusively for kids) to a full marathon.

First time in Bhubaneswar we have an elite category run for the full marathon.

It's the first running event in India where Race Timing BIBS covers all 10 categories.

We have cash prizes as well as winning Trophies for every race category across various age groups.

The marathon route will start from the scenic cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in alternate years, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region. Participants can register for the event and find more details on the official website, https://bbsrctctwincitymarathon.ironmonk.fit/.

Team IRONMONK invites everyone to join in this exciting event and be a part of the movement to revolutionize the running culture in Odisha and India. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as we gear up for the Bhubaneswar Cuttack Twin City Marathon in 2024.

