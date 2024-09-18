FEMA to Host Housing and Preparedness Summit

MADISON, Miss. — FEMA will host a free housing and preparedness summit to help community members that were affected by the March 2023 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mississippi Christian Family Services, 394 Pine St., Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

During the summit, survivors will get help with homeownership and housing information; home loan applications; credit repair; homelessness prevention; and foreclosure prevention.

“The summit will be a great opportunity for community members to meet with FEMA and other agencies who can assist them with their long-term recovery efforts,” said Gloria Lewis, FEMA federal disaster recovery officer.

Other summit highlights include safety preparedness information such as making a plan and what to include in a to-go-bag.

“We also will be teaching survivors how to document and insure their property; establish a family communications plan; and how to partner with their organizations,” Lewis added.

All are welcome to attend the summit and anyone requiring reasonable accommodations should email gloria.lewis@fema.dhs.gov by Sept. 18.

For the latest information on the March 2023 recovery, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4@femaregion4.