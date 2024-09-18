FEMA to Host Housing and Preparedness Summit
MADISON, Miss. — FEMA will host a free housing and preparedness summit to help community members that were affected by the March 2023 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mississippi Christian Family Services, 394 Pine St., Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
During the summit, survivors will get help with homeownership and housing information; home loan applications; credit repair; homelessness prevention; and foreclosure prevention.
“The summit will be a great opportunity for community members to meet with FEMA and other agencies who can assist them with their long-term recovery efforts,” said Gloria Lewis, FEMA federal disaster recovery officer.
Other summit highlights include safety preparedness information such as making a plan and what to include in a to-go-bag.
“We also will be teaching survivors how to document and insure their property; establish a family communications plan; and how to partner with their organizations,” Lewis added.
All are welcome to attend the summit and anyone requiring reasonable accommodations should email gloria.lewis@fema.dhs.gov by Sept. 18.
For the latest information on the March 2023 recovery, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4@femaregion4.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.