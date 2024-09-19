Enlyft expands global presence with opening of new office in Pune, India

Enlyft opens new office in Pune, India

Increasing demand for AI solutions to solve worldwide GTM challenges prompts rapid growth for predictive selling platforms

We’re thrilled to provide our Enlyft team members in Pune with a new space as they continue to rapidly innovate, and to have more capacity to support hiring additional employees in the area.” — Lokesh Dave

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enlyft , the pioneer in predictive selling for go-to-market teams, recently announced the opening of their new Pune office in Maharashtra. Requirement for the new space resulted from Enlyft’s accelerated pace of expansion and the high market demand for AI-driven solutions that help B2B organisations predict outcomes and recommend customer acquisition actions. The new space will accommodate double the number of product development employees.>> Enlyft will host a tech networking event on Wednesday, 25 September starting at 5.30pm IST. Meet Lokesh Dave, CEO and Founder, and the Pune-based team at Enlyft’s new office, located at The Mills at RBCC (behind the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Sangamvadi).“While Enlyft’s success has been built around the combined expertise of a global team, we are very proud of the significant contribution made by our talented group of software engineers, data scientists and product experts who are local to Pune,” said Enlyft CEO Lokesh Dave.“We’re thrilled to provide these local team members with a new space as they continue to rapidly innovate, and to have more capacity to support hiring additional employees in the area. With the rising requirement for cutting edge B2B technology, and with Enlyft being in the hypergrowth stage, we are confident that the Pune team will continue to deliver world-class solutions under the guidance of Pradip Thoke, Director of Software Engineering.”As the primary Enlyft office for product and software engineering teams, the organisation will continue to hire for Pune-based roles that include data engineers, backend and frontend engineers, SDET/QA engineers, data researchers and senior product experts. Enlyft expects to more-than-double the number of employees in Pune over the next 12 months.“The opening of our new office is a testament to the wealth of talent and innovative thinking that is prevalent in the Pune region,” onsite company executive Thoke explained. “It represents a major step forward as we expand our capabilities and deliver groundbreaking solutions for our customers.”Success in 2024 for Enlyft includes the unveiling of groundbreaking next generation predictive selling capabilities, including Account Fit, Buying Signals, and GenAI at scale. The company also reinforced its commitment to enterprise data security with the announcement of its ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and Microsoft SSPA certification achievements, all accessible on the Enlyft Trust Center In addition, the organisation consistently features in G2’s quarterly reports, most recently for highest user adoption, momentum leader, and high performer across the account data management, sales intelligence, and marketing account intelligence categories.Enlyft also recently made the GeekWire 200 list—a ranked index of Pacific Northwest startups that uses public data to identify fast-growing companies—which includes B2B and B2C companies across industries.Be a part of Enlyft’s growth and ongoing success by joining the team. See open positions at Enlyft Careers About EnlyftEnlyft is the pioneer in predictive selling, providing B2B account intelligence and real-time data insights to go-to-market (GTM) teams worldwide. Used by Microsoft, Dell, PwC and other Fortune 500 organisations, Enlyft helps these teams identify, prioritise, and engage with the right buyers. Specialising in large addressable markets, customers choose Enlyft for world-class propensity models, proprietary data and unique signals, as well as differentiated partner and channel activation. Enlyft takes a radically different approach by applying expertise in machine learning and GenAI to help predict outcomes and recommend actions with unparalleled precision and at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.