ForceMetrics Appoints Tim Sadler as Chief Revenue Officer, Marking a Significant Step in Company Growth

Tim Sadler: CRO of ForceMetrics

Tim is the First Executive in a Growth Role to Drive Revenue and Scale Operations at ForceMetrics

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForceMetrics, the leading decision-assist public safety platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Sadler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the first executive in a growth role at the company, Tim brings over 20 years of experience in scaling sales and operations, having been part of multiple organizations with successful exits totaling more than $5 billion, including an IPO, two vendor acquisitions, and a private equity buyout.Before joining the tech industry, Tim spent his early career as a patrol officer with the Chicago Police Department, where his father and grandfather both served as command staff leaders. He has since held leadership roles at some of the most prominent companies in security, including Ironport (Cisco), FireEye, Exabeam, Tanium, Armis, and Kenna Security. At Kenna Security, he played a pivotal role in growing the business by 255%, ultimately leading to its acquisition by Cisco Systems. His extensive experience in scaling growth organizations and driving revenue will be instrumental as ForceMetrics enters its next phase of expansion.“We are excited to welcome Tim to the ForceMetrics team,” said Andre McGregor, CEO of ForceMetrics. “Tim’s background in law enforcement while leading revenue growth for top security companies is exactly what we need as we continue to grow and innovate. His experience, particularly with companies that have scaled rapidly and successfully, will help us accelerate our mission of transforming public safety through data-driven solutions.”Tim Sadler shared his enthusiasm for joining ForceMetrics, stating, “I am honored to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer at such a critical time for ForceMetrics. The company’s commitment to improving public safety through actionable intelligence aligns with my passion for technology that has real-world impact. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and enhancing its ability to empower public safety agencies nationwide.”Founded by a team of veteran FBI and police officers, ForceMetrics was created in response to the need for improved policing methods for safer outcomes in 2020. The company's decision-assist platform provides 911 responders with real-time insights on safety and social needs, enabling informed decisions that enhance safety and community trust. With strong support from three dozen law enforcement agencies and daily usage from thousands of officers and dispatchers nationwide, ForceMetrics is poised for continued expansion under Tim Sadler’s leadership.About ForceMetrics:ForceMetrics is the only proactive decision-assist platform for first responders, providing real-time, actionable intelligence during 911 interactions. By identifying safety and social needs at the initial point of contact, ForceMetrics helps first responders make more informed decisions, leading to safer and more effective responses. ForceMetrics is committed to enhancing officer capabilities and building community trust through data-driven, responsible policing. For more information, visit www.forcemetrics.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.