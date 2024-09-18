BonLeo Promotes Unity with Vote Tees and Totes Designs

Promote The Vote Tee at BonLeo

What all Americans have in common is the ability and responsibility to vote.” — Lenny Pinna

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether partisan or independent, BonLeo’s Promote The Vote Tees and Totes designs convey the unifying message: What all Americans have in common is the ability and responsibility to vote. We come together in the process of voting. The look of BonLeo’s youthful, grassroots, rough-and-ready VOTE and VOTER designs offer visual balance in the equal use of red and blue. And their independent, non-partisan message is symbolized in the understated and purposeful use of the purple “R” in voter. Whether an activist, official poll worker or proud citizen, BonLeo’s VOTE and VOTER tees can be worn by all, silently and respectively proclaiming that “We Are All One” in the democratic process of voting. Bonnie Diczhazy and Lenny Pinna have been collaborating for over 25 years. Their artist synergy combined with a love for design produced BonLeo -- where art meets apparel. Bonnie Diczhazy is a lifestyle vlogger on YouTube at Queen of the Girl Geeks who reviews candles and body care. Lenny Pinna is the editor of A Face From Uranus: Correspondence Between Tedd Burr and Henry Bellamann 1943-1945 and the creator of In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield "Too Pretty For A Boy", TV Series Pilot which can be seen on YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.