Stop-Lite and Mount Horeb Family Team Up to Enhance School Safety with LED Gear

Pictured McKenna Kopras, Heidi Kopras and Dr.Steve Salerno (Mount Horeb Superintendent)

Stop-Lite, a leader in LED Traffic Safety, announces collaborative effort with Mount Horeb family to enhance safety measures at Mount Horeb High School.

By coming together with a local family, we hope this effort inspires other schools to explore ways to make their environments safer.” — Chris Haak

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stop-Lite, a leader in LED Traffic Safety solutions based in Chicago, IL, is proud to announce a collaborative effort with a supportive family in Mount Horeb to enhance safety measures at Mount Horeb High School. Through this initiative, Stop-Lite partnered with the family to provide five LED handheld paddles and ten LED vests, ensuring each school in the district receives one paddle and two vests.This initiative reflects Stop-Lite's ongoing commitment to community safety, while highlighting the importance of reliable safety equipment in supporting students and staff. The LED paddles and vests will help increase visibility during school events, creating a safer environment for everyone involved.“We wanted to find a way to show our support,” said McKenna Kopras, a Mount Horeb alum and Sales Manager at Stop-Lite. “The tragic event on May 1st had a deep impact on our community. It reminded us how closely connected we are. The people at our schools are not just names and faces, they are our family, our friends—our community.”This partnership reflects a shared dedication to the well-being of the students and the broader Mount Horeb community. The safety equipment will not only serve Mount Horeb High School, but also act as an example for other schools considering similar safety measures.“These vests and paddles from our family are our way of saying we will continue to support our students, staff, and community,” said Heidi Kopras. “Mount Horeb is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals. This effort with Stop-Lite allows us to give back and ensure that the families, friends, students, and staff of Mount Horeb are protected with the best safety equipment available.”"At Stop-Lite, we believe in the power of community and the importance of safety,” said Chris Haak, General Manager at Stop-Lite. “By coming together with a local family, we hope this effort inspires other schools to explore ways to make their environments safer.”Stop-Lite invites schools and communities to learn more about the available safety solutions. For more information, please visit www.stop-lite.net or contact us directly.

