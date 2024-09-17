Comer Announces Third Hearing on China’s Political Warfare and the Federal Government’s Failure to Address CCP Influence Operations

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part III.” This is the third hearing in the Committee’s government-wide investigation of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) political warfare and will focus on the Biden-Harris Administration’s failure to address the CCP’s efforts to infiltrate and influence the United States. To date, the Committee has conducted oversight of 25 federal agencies, revealing federal agencies are dangerously behind in implementing measures to combat the CCP’s tactics. At the hearing, Committee members and expert witnesses will discuss how federal agencies remain vulnerable to CCP political warfare and need a cohesive strategy to protect the American people and key U.S. industries from the CCP’s influence operations.

“Federal agencies have important responsibilities to safeguard Americans and U.S. industries from the CCP’s nefarious influence operations, but information gathered by the Oversight Committee shows the federal government is dangerously behind. In fact, the Biden-Harris Administration appears to have turned a blind eye to the CCP’s political warfare. The federal government is in urgent need of a strategy to protect Americans and critical U.S. industries across the country. The House Oversight Committee is uniquely positioned to ensure federal agencies have a cohesive, government-wide strategy to thwart the CCP’s actions and I look forward to discussing solutions at next week’s hearing,” said Chairman James Comer.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part III”

DATE: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Dr. Bradley Thayer

Founding Member on the Committee on Present Danger: China

Hon. Joseph Cella

Former United States Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga, and Tuval

Co-Founder and Director of the citizen-led Michigan China Economic Security and Review Group

Mr. Robert Atkinson

Founder and President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

READ MORE:

Hearing Wrap Up: The Federal Government Must Effectively Combat the CCP’s Influence and Infiltration Campaign

Hearing Wrap Up: Federal Agencies Have Succumbed to CCP Influence and the Oversight Committee is Demanding Answers