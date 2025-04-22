Sessions to Hold Hearing on DOD’s Financial Management and Progress Toward a Clean Audit

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing on “Tracking Progress: Updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard.” The Department of Defense (DOD) is the only federal agency never to receive a clean audit opinion on their agency-wide financial statement. After failing seven financial audits, the hearing will examine the DOD’s progress towards addressing financial management challenges. Last Congress, Subcommittee Chairman Sessions held a hearing to bring transparency to DOD’s financial management practices and also requested the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) ongoing assistance in analyzing the results of DOD’s fiscal year 2024 audits.

“President Trump and his administration are taking decisive action to bring fiscal sanity to Washington. The Department of Defense has an extraordinary mission to keep our nation safe and free and has a massive budget to accomplish this goal. Unfortunately, DOD has failed seven consecutive audits. Under Secretary Hegseth’s leadership, the DOD is reining in spending and is seeking to obtain a clean audit. At this hearing, we are going to bring transparency to DOD’s financial practices and management of American taxpayer dollars, examine progress the agency has made towards achieving a clean audit, and review metrics to properly track progress of DOD’s efforts,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing on “Tracking Progress: Updates to DOD’s Financial Management Scorecard”

DATE: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, Acting Comptroller/CFO, U.S. Department of Defense Brett Mansfield, Deputy Inspector General for Audit, U.S. Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Lt. General James H. Adams III, Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, U.S. Marine Corps Asif Khan, Director, Financial Management Assurance, Government Accountability Office

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.