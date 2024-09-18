RECORD Rebrands to Quilia: The Only Client App for Personal Injury Law Firms
Quilia automates client treatment tracking, helping personal injury law firms stay ahead. Quilia is revolutionizing client engagement.
Why the Name Change?
We realized that the name RECORD caused confusion, with many thinking we were just another medical records company—something that’s already saturated in the market. We are not a medical records service. Quilia speaks to our strength: automating client engagement and treatment tracking for personal injury law firms, something no other platform does.
Quilia: A New Name, A Stronger Mission
The name "Quilia" is inspired by the quill, a tool that was once used to record important information by hand. Just like the quill transformed how we documented the world, Quilia transforms how law firms document and manage critical case information. Our platform enables clients to easily record their treatment progress and case updates into the app, automatically syncing with law firms' case management systems.
What Makes Quilia Different?
Quilia is the only client app that ensures personal injury clients receive timely treatment, preventing delays that could negatively impact a case’s outcome. By automating treatment tracking, we allow firms to focus on their advocacy, while Quilia ensures clients never miss a treatment, appointment, or important update.
Seamless Transition
Existing RECORD users will be seamlessly transitioned to Quilia with no action required. The same powerful tools remain intact, including automated client communication, treatment tracking, and integration with popular case management systems like Filevine and MyCase.
What’s Next for Quilia?
Quilia will continue to innovate and expand its features to offer even more value to personal injury law firms. From enhanced AI-driven insights to customizable client communication tools, Quilia is committed to being a trusted partner for PI law firms.
About Quilia
Founded in Las Vegas, NV, Quilia (formerly RECORD) is the leading client engagement platform for personal injury law firms. By automating treatment tracking and client communication, Quilia helps law firms achieve better case outcomes while keeping clients engaged and informed throughout their recovery.
For more information or to request a demo, visit www.quilia.com
Rebecca Singfield
Quilia
+1 702-337-3127
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.