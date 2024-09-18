RECORD Rebrands to Quilia: The Only Client App for Personal Injury Law Firms

Quilia automates client treatment tracking, helping personal injury law firms stay ahead. Quilia is revolutionizing client engagement.

We’re excited to clear up the confusion caused by the RECORD name. Quilia reflects our mission of automating client engagement and ensuring personal injury clients get timely treatment.” — Kenny Eliason

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RECORD, a company often mistaken for a medical record retrieval service, is excited to announce its rebranding to Quilia. The new name better reflects our true mission: being the only client app designed to automatically get personal injury clients to treatment, helping law firms keep their cases moving forward efficiently.Why the Name Change?We realized that the name RECORD caused confusion, with many thinking we were just another medical records company—something that’s already saturated in the market. We are not a medical records service. Quilia speaks to our strength: automating client engagement and treatment tracking for personal injury law firms, something no other platform does.Quilia: A New Name, A Stronger MissionThe name "Quilia" is inspired by the quill, a tool that was once used to record important information by hand. Just like the quill transformed how we documented the world, Quilia transforms how law firms document and manage critical case information. Our platform enables clients to easily record their treatment progress and case updates into the app, automatically syncing with law firms' case management systems.What Makes Quilia Different?Quilia is the only client app that ensures personal injury clients receive timely treatment, preventing delays that could negatively impact a case’s outcome. By automating treatment tracking, we allow firms to focus on their advocacy, while Quilia ensures clients never miss a treatment, appointment, or important update.Seamless TransitionExisting RECORD users will be seamlessly transitioned to Quilia with no action required. The same powerful tools remain intact, including automated client communication, treatment tracking, and integration with popular case management systems like Filevine and MyCase.What’s Next for Quilia?Quilia will continue to innovate and expand its features to offer even more value to personal injury law firms. From enhanced AI-driven insights to customizable client communication tools, Quilia is committed to being a trusted partner for PI law firms.About QuiliaFounded in Las Vegas, NV, Quilia (formerly RECORD) is the leading client engagement platform for personal injury law firms. By automating treatment tracking and client communication, Quilia helps law firms achieve better case outcomes while keeping clients engaged and informed throughout their recovery.For more information or to request a demo, visit www.quilia.com

