Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation announces recall for cannabis products tested by ClearWater Science LLC, TES000007

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) issued a marijuana product recall today for marijuana products mandatory tested by testing licensee, ClearWater Science LLC, TES000007. Pursuant to 19 CSR 100-1.100(4)(P), DCR may issue a public notice of recall where marijuana product presents a potential threat to health and safety.

No adverse reactions for this product have been reported to DCR at this time.

The recalled marijuana products were not compliantly tested as mandated by 19 CSR 100-1. Therefore, DCR cannot verify compliance with health and safety requirements. The list of recalled products is located at https://health.mo.gov/safety/cannabis/recalls.php.

Patients and consumers who have purchased the recalled product should stop using it. All unused product(s) should be discarded or returned to the dispensary facility where purchased. Returned products will not count toward a patient’s purchase limit. For more information on returns, please contact the dispensary facility where the product was purchased.

Anyone who thinks that they may be experiencing adverse reactions should seek immediate medical attention. Patients and consumers are reminded that any adverse reactions should be reported by emailing CannabisComplaints@health.mo.gov or filling out a complaint form located here.

General Consumer Safety & Education

While the adult-use cannabis program was built based on guidelines approved by Missouri voters, DHSS, as the state’s public health authority, asks consumers to consume cannabis with caution. Adult consumers are encouraged to review the health effects of cannabis prior to consuming. Some important points of caution include the following:

Individuals should not use cannabis if pregnant as doing so may harm the baby’s health.

Individuals should not operate a vehicle under the influence of marijuana. This remains illegal and dangerous as driving requires a person’s full attention to stay safe and alert. Marijuana can slow one’s reaction time and ability to make decisions, impair coordination and distort one’s perception.

Adult consumers should ensure products are not accessible to those under age 21. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25. Marijuana use during adolescence and young adulthood may harm the developing brain.

Edibles, or food and drink products infused with marijuana, have some different risks than smoked marijuana, including a greater risk of poisoning. Unlike smoked marijuana, edibles can: Take from 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, so some people may eat too much, which can lead to poisoning and/or serious injury. Cause intoxicating effects that last longer than expected, depending on the amount ingested, the last food eaten, and medications or alcohol used at the same time.



Children, adults and pets can mistake marijuana products, particularly edibles, for regular food or candy. Consuming marijuana can make children very sick. They may have problems walking or sitting up or may have a hard time breathing. If you have concerns of possible poisoning, call the Missouri Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or 911 if it is an emergency.