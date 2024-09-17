Governor Cooper Visits Bethel Elementary School in Cabarrus County, Continues to Sound Alarm on Devastating Impacts of GOP Voucher Scheme

NORTH CAROLINA, September 17 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Bethel Elementary School in Cabarrus County as part of the “Year of Public Schools” education tour and delivered supplies collected from the Governor’s School Supply Drive. The Governor was joined by teachers, students, local and state education leaders and local elected officials as he highlighted the outstanding work taking place in North Carolina’s public schools and the devastating impacts the Republican voucher scheme will have on rural communities across the state.

The Governor called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded. Republicans in the General Assembly voted last week to expand the private school voucher program, bringing the total amount of new funding for this year to $625 million. The Governor also called for fully funding K-12 education as well as meaningful investments in early childhood education and teacher pay. Republican legislators have neglected to provide any substantial investments in teacher pay or early childhood education.

“Republican legislators are prioritizing taxpayer dollars to private school vouchers for the wealthiest North Carolinians over better pay for public school teachers," said Governor Cooper. “Schools like Bethel Elementary are providing wonderful opportunities for our students and they deserve substantial investments so they can continue to serve their community.”

"Our schools are more than buildings; they are hubs of our communities. Public education brings people together, uniting students, families, teachers, and community members around the shared goal of lifting up the next generation,” said Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. “Our schools serve as spaces where students can explore new ideas, build relationships, and discover their passions. They are places of inclusion, where diversity is celebrated, and where every child can find their voice. Public education is a collective effort, one that involves everyone—parents, teachers, administrators, and community leaders.”

"Not only am I the proud principal of Bethel, but I am also a proud product of this school and Cabarrus County Schools,” said Bethel Elementary School Principal Julie Barbee. “When you stop to think about it, public schools are one of the few institutions accessible to everyone. Public schools create a level playing field for all members of our community, and they are undeniably successful. Bethel Elementary is a shining example of this success. Over 52% of our students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and yet they are exceeding state growth expectations by 3 times! Public schools are undeniably successful!"

Governor Cooper has declared 2024 “The Year of Public Schools.” In April, Governor Cooper announced his FY24-25 budget that includes investments in North Carolina public schools and early childhood and child care system. The Governor’s budget would raise teacher pay by 8.5% and invest over $1 billion in public schools while placing a moratorium on taxpayer-funded private school vouchers.

The Governor has spent the year visiting communities across the state highlighting the wonderful things happening in North Carolina public schools. In Cabarrus County, 86.2% of school-aged children attend public schools, and public schools in Cabarrus County and across the state excel at preparing students for success from cradle to career.

The 2023 high school graduation rate for Cabarrus County Schools was 89%.

In 2023, North Carolina public school students earned more than 325,000 workforce credentials while in high school. More than 4,715 of those workforce credentials were earned by students in Cabarrus County.

In 2023, more than one-third of North Carolina high school graduates and 42% of graduates from Cabarrus County Schools took a college course for credit while in high school.

North Carolina has the highest number of National Board-certified teachers in the country (over 24,000), including 255 in Cabarrus County.

However, Republican legislators continue to push policies that undermine and politicize public education. Last year, the General Assembly expanded the state’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program to be open to any K-12 student, regardless of family income or whether the student had previously attended a public school. The budget enacted by the legislature last year expanded the private school voucher program by $250 million over the next two years, for a total of $4 billion over the next ten years. Last week, Republicans in the General Assembly voted to spend an additional $463 million on their voucher scheme. These funds could be used to invest in public schools, including providing a substantial pay raise for teachers.

Under the expanded voucher program, public schools in Cabarrus County could lose over $2.1 million in state education funding just in the first year of the expanded program. That loss in funding not only impacts students, but also the Cabarrus County workforce. Public schools are the largest employer in Cabarrus County.

During his final year as Governor, Gov. Cooper is committed to prioritizing public schools and to hearing from the many communities across the state who know that strong public schools ensure we have strong communities.

Read "The Year of Public Schools" proclamation here.

Read more about the truth of North Carolina's voucher program here.

