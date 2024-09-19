Freedom Press Announces Release of New Book Exposing Wall Street's Attack on Affordable Housing

Wall Street's War On America

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Press is excited to announce the release of its newest work, "Wall Street's War On America And Its Attack On Affordable Housing" by acclaimed author Barry Ellsworth. This timely and thought-provoking book delves into the disturbing truth behind the current state of affordable housing in America and the role that Wall Street has played in its decline.In his book, Ellsworth uncovers the shocking tactics used by a few Wall Street funds which have trillions of dollars in assets who are secretly buying up millions of homes and then driving up housing prices and rents making the purchase of homes impossible for the younger members of our society, causing untold and unnecessary suffering for tens of millions of Americans. He takes the reader back in time to understand the solution to the problem, by describing the protections created by FDR in the 1930s. Protections that worked for 70 years, and how those protections where destroyed by some of the most immoral men in the country at the turn of the century. He reveals how Wall Street's greed is the primary cause of the affordable housing crisis in America and how the United States Congress is working with them to help them accomplish their goals.Millions of homes are now owned by these large funds, although an exact number is difficult to determine because there is a broad and intricate veil of shell corporations and contracted agents buying them on behalf of the funds to keep their activities hidden. Ellsworth exposes the dark intent of their actions and its devastating impact on our communities country."Wall Street's War On America And Its Attack On Affordable Housing" is a wake-up call for all Americans to take a closer look at the forces behind the housing crisis. Ellsworth's compelling writing style and thorough analysis uncovers the tactics being used by these large Wall Street funds as they attempt to monopolize the U.S. housing market before the majority of the population becomes aware of what they are doing. It is an eye opening experience for anyone interested in understanding the root causes of the affordable housing crisis and its far-reaching consequences."Wall Street's War On America And Its Attack On Affordable Housing" is available on Amazon.To schedule media appearances with the author, please contact us at contact@freedom-press.us. Freedom Press would encourage everyone to share this information with friends and family so that what is being done in secret can be brought to light.

