4 Ways Judges Can Start Tackling Deepfake Authenticity Challenges

(Subscription required) In a paper released by the University of Chicago Legal Forum, titled “Deepfakes in Court: How Judges Can Proactively Manage Alleged AI-Generated Material in National Security Cases,” a group of legal scholars, judges and technologists lays out tips, tricks and particular obstacles for the bench as deepfakes—and allegations of deepfakes—become more prominent in courts.

