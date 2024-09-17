California High Court Denies Rehearing in Capital Case of Man Alleging Prosecutorial Misconduct

(Subscription required) Four justices wrote that while allegations former Alameda County prosecutors rejected Black and Jewish jurors are "deeply troubling," a capital defendant should explore the claims in a habeas corpus proceeding.

