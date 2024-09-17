Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,355 in the last 365 days.

California High Court Denies Rehearing in Capital Case of Man Alleging Prosecutorial Misconduct

(Subscription required) Four justices wrote that while allegations former Alameda County prosecutors rejected Black and Jewish jurors are "deeply troubling," a capital defendant should explore the claims in a habeas corpus proceeding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California High Court Denies Rehearing in Capital Case of Man Alleging Prosecutorial Misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more