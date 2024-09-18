Anthology Institute Announces Selections for Inaugural Anthology Film Festival

The festival will present a special SPOTLIGHT screening of the feature film "PLAN B" on Thursday, September 26.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthology Institute, a trailblazing force in the promotion of independent artists, has announced selections for the first-ever Anthology Film Festival (AFF), a celebration designed to ignite, engage, and shine a spotlight on the art of independent storytelling. The 6-day festival will be taking place from September 24 to 29, 2024 across two locations, the Emerson College Los Angeles Center and the Japan House Salon in Hollywood.Festival passes are officially on sale and can be purchased at anthologyinstitute.org . AFF will be offering both General Admission passes and Cinephile VIP passes, both can be used to attend the Spotlight screening of the feature film “Plan B” on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Japan House Salon (limited space is available). The film is directed by Brandon Tamburri and stars Jamie Lee (HBO’s Crashing), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Tom Berenger (Platoon), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), Kate Flannery (The Office), Vernon Davis (NFL Star), Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me), Subhah Agarwal (comedian), and Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime’s Billions).For the full programming schedule, film synopses, and the selection of films accepted into this year’s festival which spans feature-length films, live-action short films, documentary films, and animated films, head over to anthologyinstitute.org.***CALENDAR LISTING***ANTHOLOGY FILM FESTIVALWhere: Emerson College Los Angeles Center5960 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028When: Tuesday - Wednesday, September 24th & 25thWhere: Japan House Los Angeles6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028When: Thursday - Sunday, September 26th - 29thTickets & Info: anthologyinstitute.orgAbout Anthology InstituteAnthology Institute is a pioneering initiative committed to the discovery and development of independent artists, shows, and audiences. Through a range of programs and initiatives, the Institute seeks to uncover, support, and inspire independent film, theater, and media artists from the United States and around the world. Anthology Institute is dedicated to promoting universal storytelling that entertains, engages, and enlightens the world. For more information, visit anthologyinstitute.org and follow Anthology on Instagram.About Anthology Film FestivalThe Anthology Film Festival is a 6-day physical film festival based in Los Angeles, presented by Anthology Institute. Dedicated to sparking, engaging, and spotlighting the art of storytelling, AFF is a celebration of independent voices in cinema. The festival showcases exciting new voices in independent film and fosters an immersive experience for both filmmakers and audiences. For more information, visit festival.anthologyinstitute.org.

