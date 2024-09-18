Retired Federal Air Marshals Offer Protection for President Trump Following Second Assassination Attempt

About

On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, the United States endured a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamist group Al-Qaeda. These attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, injured more than 25,000, and left lasting health consequences for many survivors. In the aftermath of this tragic day, thousands of law enforcement officers answered the call to serve. Now, over twenty years later, many of these brave individuals face serious health issues or have become unfairly targeted in the workplace, subjected to frivolous internal investigations. We have seen officers bear the burden of costly legal battles to protect their hard-earned reputations and secure the federal benefits they rightfully deserve. In response, the Federal Security Council was established by Federal Law Enforcement Officers to defend the rights of our fellow officers. Our mission is to ensure that benefits are not unjustly stripped away by rogue supervisors or compromised by unfair internal investigations. If you are facing an on-duty injury or an internal investigation, we are here to provide you with the best legal protection available. Our promise to you is simple: We will fight for your rights, and we will fight to protect your benefits. Comprehensive Criminal Liability Benefits We provide full criminal liability benefits, ensuring that if you are the subject of a criminal investigation or charges, you will have complete representation from a seasoned criminal attorney—starting from the investigation through to trial. This benefit is available regardless of which agency is conducting the investigation, whether local, state, federal, or the FBI. Civil and Criminal Coverage – Covered Expenses Our coverage includes customary and necessary services such as: Investigators Expert witnesses Polygraph examiners Court reporters Court costs Additionally, each member is entitled to separate counsel in the event of a conflict. We stand by our commitment to ensuring that our members are protected, both legally and financially, in any situation.

