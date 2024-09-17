VCBB Announces New Fiber Optic Apprenticeship Program

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is proud to announce the start of a new Fiber Optic Apprenticeship Program in Vermont. The program puts participants to work right away, allowing them to learn on the job and earn a paycheck from the start.

The Fiber Optic Apprenticeship Program is part of the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP), a Department of Labor-registered apprenticeship program. VCBB is partnering with Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), TIRAP’s national sponsor, to bring the program to Vermont. It’s now officially underway with its first Vermont employer, Sertex Broadband Solutions, signing on to participate.

Sertex provides complete end-to-end services to streamline fiber connectivity, from planning through construction to activation, service delivery, and ongoing operations. Its mission is to create infrastructure that provides exceptional and long-lasting value to its municipal and business customers.

VCBB is looking for additional employers to register to participate in the Fiber Optic Apprenticeship Program. If you are an interested employer or someone looking for a job in broadband, email VCBB.info@Vermont.gov for more information.

Read full press release.