AG’s Office Investigating Death Following Police Encounter in Bayonne, N.J.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is investigating a death following a police encounter that occurred on September 16, 2024, in Bayonne, New Jersey. The identity of the decedent, an adult male, is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, at 12:18 a.m., after receiving a 911 call, police officers from the Bayonne Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Broadway, in the vicinity of Linnet Street. The 911 caller reported hearing “a lot” of screaming coming from the apartment, and indicated it was concerning.

Responding officers approached the apartment described by the caller and heard yelling coming from inside. Officers encountered the man who had been yelling and requested medical assistance. Police restrained the male for medical personnel to transport him to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased at 8:44 a.m. The cause and manner of death are currently under investigation.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

