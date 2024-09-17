Public meeting Oct. 1 for I-19/Irvington interchange improvements

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation invites the public to a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1, to share plans for and get input on a project that will improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange of Interstate 19 and Irvington Road.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the El Pueblo Activity Center Multipurpose Room, Building 9, 101 W. Irvington Road in Tucson. The meeting will include a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and the opportunity for the public to ask questions of the ADOT project team and offer comments.

The planned improvements include:

Reconstructing the existing diamond interchange and adding a partial cloverleaf ramp for motorists traveling from eastbound Irvington Road to northbound I-19

Replacing the Irvington Road bridge with a structure featuring three travel lanes in each direction

Widening on-ramps to accommodate future ramp metering

Constructing pedestrian and bicycle improvements including new sidewalks, signalized pedestrian crossings and bike lanes on both sides of Irvington Road

Installing traffic signals, lighting, signage and striping

The project is still in the design phase, which is expected to be complete by spring 2025. Construction is anticipated to begin in late summer/fall of 2025.

ADOT is accepting comments on the project through Oct. 16 in any of the following ways:

For more information about the project, please visit: azdot.gov/Irvington-I-19-TI.