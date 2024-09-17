House Bill 2288 Printer's Number 3444

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, in township supervisors, further providing for compensation of supervisors.

