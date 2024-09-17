House Bill 2160 Printer's Number 3411

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - An Act amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class Township Code, in election of officers and vacancies in office, further providing for vacancies in general.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.