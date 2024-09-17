Senate Bill 1278 Printer's Number 1796

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 enforcement officer disability benefits; and providing for COVID-19 emergency responder and law enforcement officer death benefits.

