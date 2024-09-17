Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer Delivers Remarks on the 30th Anniversary of the COPS Office

It is an honor to join you to mark what is quite a milestone — the 30th anniversary of the COPS Office. Today, we celebrate three decades of dedication, innovation, and partnership to promote safer communities across the country.

The last 30 years have seen tremendous changes in policing. The COPS Office has been at the forefront of many of those changes, working alongside its law enforcement and community partners to transform policing in America.

The COPS Office has provided critical resources, training, and support to law enforcement agencies across the country, helping them implement community policing strategies tailored to the unique needs of their communities.

Through grants, technical assistance, and research, the COPS Office has empowered law enforcement agencies to engage with their communities, build trust, and work collaboratively to solve problems. And at all times, the Office has worked to make sure the community is at the table – that community policing isn’t just a slogan, but a practice.

Over these past 30 years, the COPS Office has continued to build on the programs that have been successful, while simultaneously developing new programs that respond to the ever-evolving demands and needs of the field. And in addition to the awards just announced by the Deputy Attorney General, I would like to announce several other awards we are making today:

We are awarding almost $14 million in microgrants and other Community Policing Development products and services. Those microgrants are a particularly popular program, allowing agencies to try out new and promising programs or projects aimed toward goals like advancing crime fighting, increasing community engagement, or supporting organizational change.

We are also awarding over $4.2 million for Promoting Access to Crisis Intervention Teams, which provides funding to embed behavioral or mental health professionals within law enforcement agencies.

We will be awarding $6.6 million for our accreditation program, which supports the efforts of police departments and sheriff’s agencies that want to obtain accreditation by independent credentialing bodies. Independent accreditation can provide a community with reassurance that their law enforcement agency’s policies and practices have met the standards pre-established by an accrediting organization.

Finally, we are awarding $7.5 million for what has become one of the COPS Office’s signature programs – Collaborative Reform. Collaborative Reform covers a wide range of assistance to law enforcement agencies and communities across the country. It ranges from conducting an in-depth analysis of an agency’s policies and procedures, or providing guidance when there is a critical incident or major need that would benefit from expert engagement, to offering peer support, training, or a wide variety of other resources on a broad range of topics.

One of the hallmarks of the COPS Office has been its ability to adapt and innovate in response to evolving challenges. From addressing the opioid epidemic and promoting officer safety and wellness, to advancing the use of technology in policing, and supporting the implementation of evidence-based practices, the COPS Office has consistently been a leader in driving positive change in law enforcement.

In its earlier years, the COPS Office developed a network of regional community policing institutes, many of which have transformed into centers of training that continue to serve the field. A number of them are also part of the current network of De-escalation Training Centers and Tolerance, Diversity, and Anti-Bias training providers, which offer DOJ-approved training and train-the-trainer programs to agencies throughout the country at no charge.

And the COPS Office maintains the largest online library devoted to community policing. Once again, available to law enforcement at no charge.

As we celebrate the achievements of the past 30 years, we know that the work of the COPS Office is far from done. The challenges we face today — from continuing to work to reduce violent crime to emphasizing the need for greater police accountability — require us to continue evolving and adapting our approaches.

We must continue to invest in community policing, support innovative solutions, and ensure that our law enforcement officers and agencies have the tools and resources they need to protect and serve all communities with integrity and respect.

Before I close, I would like to again thank Director Clements for his friendship to me and excellent leadership of the COPS team. I want to thank the entire COPS Office staff, both past and present, for your dedication to the advancement of the principles of community policing. I am glad that so many of you are able to join us today.

It is also a pleasure to see so many of our law enforcement stakeholder partners. We know that without you, we wouldn’t have all the wonderful stories to share and successes to point to.

I look forward to a bright future of service, innovation, and partnership.

Thank you all.