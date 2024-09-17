The Right Most Rev. Evans Announces a Call for Politicians to Prioritize Unity and Respect Over Divisive Language

NBCI President, Rev. Anthony Evans

He Urges Both Political Parties to Prioritize the Well-Being of the American People

We must remember that we are all Americans and we must work together to build a better future for our country.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, The Right Most Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative , announces his call for both political parties, Democrat and Republican, to put an end to their divisive talk. As a leader in the Black church community, Rev. Evans has urged politicians to prioritize unity and civility over language and actions that undermine the principles of democracy.Rev. Evans voiced his concern that the current political climate is contributing to a growing divide in the country and is causing harm to communities, particularly those of color. He states, "I believe if religious leaders of all faiths do not step in and do their job, that is to get both of the parties to change their tone, our society will further move towards chaos and not community. I also believe that my words and sentiments are shared among all religious leaders in the country."The National Black Church Initiative, a coalition of 150,000 churches representing 15.7 million African American churchgoers, is known for its advocacy work on issues affecting the Black and Latino community. Rev. Evans is using his platform to urge both political parties to prioritize the well-being of the American people and to refrain from using language that may incite violence or hatred.Rev. Evans is also calling on the media to be responsible in their reporting and to refrain from amplifying divisive rhetoric. He believes that the media has a responsibility to promote unity and understanding rather than sensationalism and polarization.In conclusion, Rev. Anthony Evans is calling for a return to civility and respect in political discourse. He states, "We must remember that we are all Americans and we must work together to build a better future for our country. The church is pleading and begging in God’s name so that both political parties can lower their anger at one another and demonstrate some civility." The National Black Church Initiative stands in solidarity with Rev. Evans in his call for an end to dangerous rhetoric from both political parties.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

