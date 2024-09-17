IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee selects 10 new members

IR-2024-238, Sept. 17, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has appointed 10 new members to the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee or ETAAC.

Founded by statute in 1998, the ETAAC serves as a public forum for discussing electronic tax administration issues. Initially, the committee's main objective was to encourage paperless filing of tax and information returns. However, its focus has broadened in recent years. ETAAC members closely collaborate with the Security Summit, a partnership involving the IRS, state tax administrators and the national tax industry to combat identity theft and refund fraud.

The committee is made up of state tax officials, cybersecurity and information security experts, tax professionals, tax software developers and representatives from the payroll and financial sectors, along with consumer groups.

The following individuals have been appointed to serve three-year terms on the committee beginning in September 2024:

David Casey, Madison, Wisconsin - Casey was appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in April 2024. He previously served as deputy secretary of the department from 2019 to 2022. Casey has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Grinnell College. Additionally, he holds a Master of Public Administration in public policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Manuel Dominguez, Kansas City, Missouri - Dominguez is Program Manager, Agency and Industry Relations with The Tax Institute at H&R Block. He participates in the IRS Security Summit and the Identity Theft Tax Refund Fraud Information Sharing and Analysis Center. He is a co-lead for the Council for Electronic Revenue Communication Advancement's Digital Services working group. Dominguez holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.

Jane Chou, San Diego, California - Chou is a tax consultant, tax professional, Chinese Mandarin interpreter and founder of CKYFS Inc. Chou belongs to the National Association of Tax Professionals. She is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a Military Cryptologic Technician Interpretive. Chou holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Regent College.

Richard Lavina, Coconut Grove, Florida - Lavina is co-founder and CEO of Taxfyle. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Florida Institute of CPAs. He previously worked at PwC. Lavina holds a Master of Accountancy from Florida International University and Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami.

Jack Mao, San Francisco, California - Mao is founder and CEO of ZipperTax, Inc. Mao is an IRS enrolled agent and manages his own tax firm in Palo Alto, California, as well as a mid-size Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in partnership with the IRS and Stanford University. Mao studied computer science at Stanford.

Jose Martinez, East Rutherford, New Jersey - Martinez is in private accounting practice and is the founder of J.A. Martinez Jr. Inc. He has over 25 years of experience as a tax accountant and has worked with a variety of accounting firms. Martinez holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Rutgers.

Ryan Minnick, Orlando, Florida - Minnick is chief operating officer with the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) and a regular host of FTA’s podcast, FTA Tax Breaks. Minnick is also a speaker and writer on the topic of technology and its application in tax and revenue. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

Amy Nowak, New Orleans, Louisiana - Nowak is a senior attorney in tax law at Frost Law in Annapolis, Maryland. She received her Juris Doctor from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and her Master of Laws in taxation from Boston University School of Law. During her time in law school, Nowak was a legal intern with the IRS Office of Chief Counsel.

Graham O’Neill, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - O'Neill has broad experience in IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program management and tax credit program administration. O’Neill is the former Director of Partnerships & Virtual Tax Operations at the Campaign for Working Families, and former Administrator of Taxpayer Assistance & Credit Programs for the Philadelphia Department of Revenue. O’Neill holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Dickinson College.

Kristine Willson, CPP, Snohomish, Washington - Willson is Director of Global Payroll at Talkdesk, Inc. She has over three decades of payroll, benefits and accounting experience and is a Certified Payroll Professional. Willson has worked in payroll with a variety of industries including biotechnology, insurance, retail and healthcare. She is a member of PayrollOrg, where she is co-chair of the Electronic Payments Committee.