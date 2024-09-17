The Testimony of a Lesbian Turned Christ Follower: A Memoir by Miriam Passmore

Confirmation of a Divine Call Pastor Miriam Passmore, Out of the Fire Inc.

Can life of hidden struggles and pain be redeemed by faith? Miriam Passmore’s memoir reveals her transformation from a lesbian to finding true peace in Christ.

Miriam's life is a witness to God’s saving grace and His desire for all people to be saved.” — Senior Pastor Kevin D. McAnulty

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor Miriam Passmore 's " Confirmation of a Divine Call " provides a deeply personal testimony of overcoming life's struggles and discovering true identity in Christ. Through her honest and heartfelt account, Passmore takes readers on a journey from her early years of struggling with questions of self-worth and identity to the changing moment she found peace in her relationship with Jesus. Her story shines as a symbol of hope for anyone seeking redemption, healing, and purpose.Passmore's memoir begins with her childhood, marked by confusion. From a young age, she struggled with her identity and carried the weight of traumatic experiences that shaped her perspective on life and relationships. In the first chapter, "What Was I?", she candidly reflects on living a lesbian lifestyle as a male impersonator for twenty years, concealing her true feelings from the world while struggling with the emotional aftermath of sexual abuse. These early experiences, combined with societal expectations, led her down a path of isolation, secrecy, and bitterness—especially toward men.As a young girl, she remembers experiencing confusing feelings of attraction and the stigma that came with them. "I became attracted to girls in my class but couldn't tell my secret to anyone because I knew I should be attracted to boys," Passmore writes. The trauma of being sexually abused by a man she trusted deepened her distrust of men and fueled her determination to live a life free from vulnerability.However, Passmore's journey takes a pivotal turn when she accepts Jesus into her life. It is through this divine encounter that she finds the peace and purpose she had long sought. Her search for identity is fulfilled as she embraces her true calling in Christ. No longer confined by her past, Passmore begins a life of spiritual freedom, learning that love, acceptance, and forgiveness from God can heal the deepest wounds.With honesty and transparency, she recalls her experiences before and after coming to Christ, revealing how the love of Jesus changed her heart, broke the chains of her past, and led her to live authentically. It was in this moment of surrender that Passmore was able to reconcile with herself and with God.In the foreword of "Confirmation of a Divine Call", Kevin D. McAnulty, Senior Pastor of Heartland Church, gives high praise for Passmore's testimony, encouraging readers to share her story with those they may have thought were unreachable. Pastor McAnulty draws inspiration from Romans 8:30, which speaks to the divine calling and justification of God's chosen ones: "Moreover whom He predestined, them He also called: and whom He called, them He also justified: and whom He justified, them He also glorified."He emphasizes that Miriam's life is a witness to God's saving grace and His desire for all people to be saved. Through her steadfast determination and faith, Passmore has brought others closer to Christ, spreading the message of hope and redemption to people from all walks of life."Confirmation of a Divine Call" is a memoir with a message of transformation, courage, and divine purpose. Readers from all backgrounds will find comfort in Passmore's journey, particularly those who feel lost or burdened by their past. Her story proves that it's never too late to turn your life around and find peace in Christ.Pastor Miriam Passmore's raw, inspirational testimony serves as a reminder that no matter where you come from or what you've been through, there is always a way forward through faith. Those seeking emotional and spiritual healing will find "Confirmation of a Divine Call" a powerful and uplifting read.

