Stephen Hauge’s “Dark Against the Sky” Debuts at London Bookfair 2025

Dark Against the Sky: A Climbing Boy's Story

A Heartfelt Tale of Resilience and Brotherhood Among Climbing Boys in 1834 London

This compelling tale not only captures the grittiness of the era but also highlights the resilience and growth of its characters.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated novel ‘ Dark Against the Sky ’ by Stephen Hauge will be showcased at the London Bookfair 2025, taking place from March 11-13 at the Olympia in London. The book will be displayed at the Explora Books booth, number 3E38, where attendees can delve into the poignant world of 19th-century London through the eyes of young chimney sweeps.‘Dark Against the Sky’ tells the powerful story of Tommy, a young climbing boy navigating the harsh realities of life in London in 1834. The narrative follows Tommy’s quest to reunite with his father while facing the daily struggles imposed by cruel master sweeps. Despite the dark themes that permeate his life, Tommy's journey is illuminated by the camaraderie he shares with his friends and the humanity of the street folk around him. This compelling tale not only captures the grittiness of the era but also highlights the resilience and growth of its characters.Stephen Hauge's fascination with climbing boys began during a history course at Williams College, where he was struck by their plight and resilience. This interest transformed into a deeply researched narrative that serves as a window into the lives of these young lads amid the vibrant yet challenging street life of London. Hauge, who spent 12 years as a teacher, has previously authored a CD-ROM on Robert Louis Stevenson and his classic Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He currently resides in New Jersey, where he continues to write and inspire others with his passion for storytelling.Illustrating the novel is Cathleen Daniels, an accomplished artist with over 30 years of experience. Her illustrations in ‘Dark Against the Sky’ beautifully complement Hauge’s narrative, bringing to life the vivid world of the climbing boys and their struggles.The London Bookfair 2025 provides an exciting platform for Hauge’s work, connecting authors, publishers, and readers from around the globe. Hauge invites all attendees to visit the Explora Books booth to explore ‘Dark Against the Sky’ and engage with its themes of resilience and friendship.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Dark Against the Sky by Stephen Hauge

