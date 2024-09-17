Georgia awards more than $31 million in tax credits to boost affordable housing statewide
Atlanta, Ga. (September 12, 2024) – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is awarding more than $31 million in nine percent housing tax credits to build or preserve 27 affordable housing developments across the state.
The competitive process has resulted in awards to fund 21 new construction properties and six rehabilitation projects. Seventeen of the properties will provide workforce housing for families and ten will be built exclusively for senior tenants.
The equity afforded by these awards will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,458 affordable housing units for the state’s workforce and seniors.
These awards incentivize development in areas across Georgia where new businesses and industries are establishing operations, further driving economic growth statewide.
“As businesses continue to bring jobs to Georgia, our housing market must keep pace, and housing tax credits are integral to that effort,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “The Georgia housing tax credit is the key reason affordable rental housing is built in the state. I’m proud of the work DCA does to ensure workforce housing is available.”
A list of all award recipients can be found below.
|
Property Name
|
Annual Credit Allocation Reserved
|
City
|
Total Units
|
Tenancy
|
Primary Construction Activity
|
904 Commons
|
$1,198,817
|
Columbus
|
52
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Bryant’s Landing II
|
$1,215,000
|
Statesboro
|
50
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Cave Spring Townhomes
|
$1,203,894
|
Cave Spring
|
58
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Dogwood Trail Apartments II
|
$890,269
|
Albany
|
40
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Edmund Doraville
|
$1,350,000
|
Doraville
|
68
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Finley Place
|
$1,295,000
|
Austell
|
58
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Halls of East Thomaston
|
$1,215,000
|
Thomaston
|
54
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Hamilton Hills Phase II
|
$615,000
|
Atlanta
|
35
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Harbor Pointe Apartments
|
$888,652
|
Tifton
|
56
|
Senior
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
|
Harvest Station II
|
$1,350,000
|
Valdosta
|
80
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Heritage Apartments
|
$772,907
|
Jackson
|
52
|
Family
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
|
Meding Street Station
|
$1,350,000
|
Savannah
|
64
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Norman Berry Village
|
$1,050,000
|
East Point
|
119
|
Senior
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
|
One Peachtree Senior
|
$1,350,000
|
Atlanta
|
65
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
Osprey Landings
|
$1,215,000
|
St. Mary’s
|
64
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Pinecrest Village
|
$1,215,000
|
Douglas
|
48
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Pleasant Hill Landing
|
$1,350,000
|
Macon
|
64
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
The Bridges at Lincom
|
$1,170,000
|
Hartwell
|
54
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
The Shelby
|
$1,298,000
|
Brookhaven
|
53
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
The Village at Griffin Orchard
|
$1,214,000
|
Waynesboro
|
48
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Timber Ridge Apartments
|
$1,044,431
|
Vienna
|
48
|
Family
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
|
Tower Village Apartments
|
$715,000
|
Rockmart
|
42
|
Family
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
|
Walton Fields Phase 1
|
$1,350,000
|
Dalton
|
90
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Watson Pointe
|
$1,155,000
|
Augusta
|
52
|
Senior
|
New Construction
|
West Pine Residences Phase II
|
$1,215,000
|
Sylvester
|
48
|
Family
|
New Construction
|
Wisdom Woods
|
$707,204
|
Peachtree City
|
22
|
Family
|
Acquisition/Rehabilitation
View the fully detailed 2024 Nine Percent Housing Credit Award list here.
--
About the Department of Community Affairs
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low and moderate incomes buy homes, rental housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov.
