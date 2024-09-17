Georgia awards more than $31 million in tax credits to boost affordable housing statewide

Atlanta, Ga. (September 12, 2024) – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is awarding more than $31 million in nine percent housing tax credits to build or preserve 27 affordable housing developments across the state.

The competitive process has resulted in awards to fund 21 new construction properties and six rehabilitation projects. Seventeen of the properties will provide workforce housing for families and ten will be built exclusively for senior tenants.

The equity afforded by these awards will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,458 affordable housing units for the state’s workforce and seniors.

These awards incentivize development in areas across Georgia where new businesses and industries are establishing operations, further driving economic growth statewide.

“As businesses continue to bring jobs to Georgia, our housing market must keep pace, and housing tax credits are integral to that effort,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “The Georgia housing tax credit is the key reason affordable rental housing is built in the state. I’m proud of the work DCA does to ensure workforce housing is available.”

A list of all award recipients can be found below.

Property Name Annual Credit Allocation Reserved City Total Units Tenancy Primary Construction Activity 904 Commons $1,198,817 Columbus 52 Senior New Construction Bryant’s Landing II $1,215,000 Statesboro 50 Family New Construction Cave Spring Townhomes $1,203,894 Cave Spring 58 Family New Construction Dogwood Trail Apartments II $890,269 Albany 40 Senior New Construction Edmund Doraville $1,350,000 Doraville 68 Senior New Construction Finley Place $1,295,000 Austell 58 Senior New Construction Halls of East Thomaston $1,215,000 Thomaston 54 Senior New Construction Hamilton Hills Phase II $615,000 Atlanta 35 Family New Construction Harbor Pointe Apartments $888,652 Tifton 56 Senior Acquisition/Rehabilitation Harvest Station II $1,350,000 Valdosta 80 Family New Construction Heritage Apartments $772,907 Jackson 52 Family Acquisition/Rehabilitation Meding Street Station $1,350,000 Savannah 64 Senior New Construction Norman Berry Village $1,050,000 East Point 119 Senior Acquisition/Rehabilitation One Peachtree Senior $1,350,000 Atlanta 65 Senior New Construction Osprey Landings $1,215,000 St. Mary’s 64 Family New Construction Pinecrest Village $1,215,000 Douglas 48 Family New Construction Pleasant Hill Landing $1,350,000 Macon 64 Family New Construction The Bridges at Lincom $1,170,000 Hartwell 54 Family New Construction The Shelby $1,298,000 Brookhaven 53 Family New Construction The Village at Griffin Orchard $1,214,000 Waynesboro 48 Family New Construction Timber Ridge Apartments $1,044,431 Vienna 48 Family Acquisition/Rehabilitation Tower Village Apartments $715,000 Rockmart 42 Family Acquisition/Rehabilitation Walton Fields Phase 1 $1,350,000 Dalton 90 Family New Construction Watson Pointe $1,155,000 Augusta 52 Senior New Construction West Pine Residences Phase II $1,215,000 Sylvester 48 Family New Construction Wisdom Woods $707,204 Peachtree City 22 Family Acquisition/Rehabilitation

View the fully detailed 2024 Nine Percent Housing Credit Award list here.

About the Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low and moderate incomes buy homes, rental housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov.