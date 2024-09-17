Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,281 in the last 365 days.

Georgia awards more than $31 million in tax credits to boost affordable housing statewide

Atlanta, Ga. (September 12, 2024) – The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is awarding more than $31 million in nine percent housing tax credits to build or preserve 27 affordable housing developments across the state.

The competitive process has resulted in awards to fund 21 new construction properties and six rehabilitation projects. Seventeen of the properties will provide workforce housing for families and ten will be built exclusively for senior tenants.

The equity afforded by these awards will fund the construction or rehabilitation of 1,458 affordable housing units for the state’s workforce and seniors.

These awards incentivize development in areas across Georgia where new businesses and industries are establishing operations, further driving economic growth statewide.

“As businesses continue to bring jobs to Georgia, our housing market must keep pace, and housing tax credits are integral to that effort,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “The Georgia housing tax credit is the key reason affordable rental housing is built in the state.  I’m proud of the work DCA does to ensure workforce housing is available.”

A list of all award recipients can be found below.

Property Name

Annual Credit Allocation Reserved

City

Total Units

Tenancy

Primary Construction Activity

904 Commons

$1,198,817

Columbus

52

Senior

New Construction

Bryant’s Landing II

$1,215,000

Statesboro

50

Family

New Construction

Cave Spring Townhomes

$1,203,894

Cave Spring

58

Family

New Construction

Dogwood Trail Apartments II

$890,269

Albany

40

Senior

New Construction

Edmund Doraville

$1,350,000

Doraville

68

Senior

New Construction

Finley Place

$1,295,000

Austell

58

Senior

New Construction

Halls of East Thomaston

$1,215,000

Thomaston

54

Senior

New Construction

Hamilton Hills Phase II

$615,000

Atlanta

35

Family

New Construction

Harbor Pointe Apartments

$888,652

Tifton

56

Senior

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

Harvest Station II

$1,350,000

Valdosta

80

Family

New Construction

Heritage Apartments

$772,907

Jackson

52

Family

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

Meding Street Station

$1,350,000

Savannah

64

Senior

New Construction

Norman Berry Village

$1,050,000

East Point

119

Senior

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

One Peachtree Senior

 

$1,350,000

Atlanta

65

Senior

New Construction

Osprey Landings

$1,215,000

St. Mary’s

64

Family

New Construction

Pinecrest Village

$1,215,000

Douglas

48

Family

New Construction

Pleasant Hill Landing

$1,350,000

Macon

64

Family

New Construction

The Bridges at Lincom

$1,170,000

Hartwell

54

Family

New Construction

The Shelby

$1,298,000

Brookhaven

53

Family

New Construction

The Village at Griffin Orchard

$1,214,000

Waynesboro

48

Family

New Construction

Timber Ridge Apartments

$1,044,431

Vienna

48

Family

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

Tower Village Apartments

$715,000

Rockmart

42

Family

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

Walton Fields Phase 1

$1,350,000

Dalton

90

Family

New Construction

Watson Pointe

$1,155,000

Augusta

52

Senior

New Construction

West Pine Residences Phase II

$1,215,000

Sylvester

48

Family

New Construction

Wisdom Woods

$707,204

Peachtree City

22

Family

Acquisition/Rehabilitation

 

View the fully detailed 2024 Nine Percent Housing Credit Award list here.

--

About the Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low and moderate incomes buy homes, rental housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Georgia awards more than $31 million in tax credits to boost affordable housing statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more