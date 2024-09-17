EARLY LEARNING COALITION OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SPARKS ACTION AT EDUCATION OF YOUNG CHILDREN SUMMIT

Emcee Lizbeth Gutierrez welcomes guests Panelists share thoughts how the community can come together and positively influence early education.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) recently hosted its second Education of Young Children Summit, bringing together a dynamic assembly of business leaders, community advocates, and elected officials. The event, held at The Portico Community Hall, was a testament to the collective commitment to shaping the future of early education in Hillsborough County.Moderated by Makalya Buchanan of the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Summit featured a distinguished panel of experts including Bemetra Simmons of the Tampa Bay Partnership, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayers, Tampa Bay Chamber President Bob Rohrlack, and PNC Bank Regional President Chad Loar. These thought leaders engaged in a compelling discussion about the critical role early education plays in community development and economic growth.Lizbeth Gutierrez, Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter, served as the event’s emcee, guiding the day’s proceedings with her personal story and insight, including her journey as first generation Mexican American and first to graduate college. The Summit concluded with an inspiring keynote from viral sensation DJ Pryor , who shared his personal journey and underscored the importance of investing in the lives of our youngest citizens.ELCHC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fred L. Hicks, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “The Summit is more than just a meeting; it’s a call to action for all of us to recognize our role in shaping the future of our community through early education. We’re excited to see this event grow and continue to drive meaningful change.”

