Melissa Lamming To Debut New Television Series, Athletes for Good

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Lamming is the founder of ‘For Good Entertainment’, announcing the upcoming premiere of Athletes for Good, a new television program by Discovery Channel.

Created by Lamming and produced by For Good Entertainment, Athletes for Good will spotlight the journeys of athletes who have faced public setbacks during the pinnacles of their careers. The objective of the new television program is to “create a positive impact, both on and off the field, for all members of society to resonate with each other through sportsmanship”.

‘Athletes For Good’ will be made available for streaming via television and mobile devices, with long-term plans of building community centers for the program to broadcast at. “The concept of the show was designed to highlight the contributions of athletes who use their platforms to uplift others,” expressed Mrs. Lamming. For Good Entertainment is an arising key-member of the sports entertainment industry, committed to producing inspirational media.

Melissa Lamming’s television debut of ‘Athletes For Good’ aims to create a comprehensive media experience through television (cable and broadcast), video-on-demand, podcasts, merchandise, and live events.

“Athletes for Good will be ‘For Good Entertainment’s flagship show, because sports are often so unifying, and the world needs that most during uncertain times,” expressed Melissa. “Athletes often have a way of not forgetting their roots, taking care of others and overcoming all the odds. Sports can provide many of us with the tools needed to overcome challenges and inspire us to stretch beyond our limits.”



