Military leaders learn communication tactics at Triad Summit

Communication is a concept that can be both simple and difficult, whether it be verbal or nonverbal, a person’s intent can be clouded. In the military, a squadron’s ability to complete the mission could hinge on its leaders’ success in communicating with each other properly.

Air Force Reserve, active-duty and national guard members joined together to hone their interaction skills during the Triad Summit Aug. 5-6, 2024, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The workshop focused on three positions in a squadron’s hierarchy that form the triad: the commander, senior enlisted leader and first sergeant.

Chief Master Sgt. Sam Caballero, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Professional Development Center at Air Force Reserve, led the workshop that focused on emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, creating teams and defining culture. He said the triad positions are vital to organizational success.

“These three positions are key to ensuring the organization is able to meet the expectations of their mission,” he said. “It’s important that they come together in a way that is positive and productive. The success of a squadron is dependent on its leaders being able to work together.”

The course started with introductions by more than 30 participants. Caballero outlined the triad concept and the roles and responsibilities of the members. The training then moved on to highlight resources leaders have at their disposal and some case studies of how they could respond to a variety of challenges. Proper communication was at the forefront during the entirety of the summit.

“This workshop has been very productive,” the chief said. “I have enjoyed working with everybody.”

The class included Col. Melinda Sutton, Delaware Air National Guard’s 166th Medical Group commander, said she enjoyed the course.

“I’m really grateful I had the opportunity to attend,” she said. “It’s been great and very enlightening; I learned a lot of new principles which led to a lot of self-reflection.”

The colonel said she appreciated working with her total force partners and the attendees of the class showed a true ‘one team, one fight’ philosophy.

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Harris, 512th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, said his squadron has a new first sergeant, and the workshop was helpful in integrating him into the team.

“It was very beneficial,” he said. “It broke out and defined the different personalities and how they could clash or benefit from each other. Knowing what they are can help create synergy.”

The chief said his leadership style includes thinking about things from his Airmen’s point of views.

“I think that is key,” he said. “If you have the baseline of empathy, you will be successful at taking care of Airmen.”

The workshop at Dover was one-of-five Triad Summits held at various Air Force Reserve installations.