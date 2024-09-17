HIP Video Promo Presents: Staunch Moderates drops all new lyric video 'Mediterranee'

Staunch Moderates, GTS, DJ Staunch & Casanova ACE drops brand new single "Mediterranee"

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staunch Moderates is a grassroots intellectual movement founded in Aspen with a mission to address the deepening political divisiveness in society. Created by Aspen residents Greg Simmons and Bo Persiko, longtime friends and advocates for civil discourse, the movement is committed to promoting open, unbiased discussions on the recent most pressing issues. Staunch Moderates does not support any particular political party, candidate, or specific issue. Instead, it offers a platform for balanced, civil discourse aimed at finding common ground to tackle society’s vital challenges. By fostering thoughtful conversations, the movement strives to build bridges between differing viewpoints and pave the way for collective solutions. In a time of unprecedented polarization and global crisis, Staunch Moderates champions unity, civility, and the pursuit of shared societal goals—focusing on survival and well-being for all.

“Méditerranée” is an energetic and culturally rich track by Staunch Moderates featuring GTS, DJ Staunch, and Casanova Ace, celebrating the diverse countries and vibrant cultures surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. The song takes listeners on a musical journey across the shores of Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, blending rhythmic beats and dynamic vocals to highlight the unique traditions, histories, and landscapes of each region.

The music video not only complements the song’s celebration of Mediterranean culture but also invites viewers to experience the beauty and diversity of the region firsthand. With sweeping shots of landscapes and glimpses of everyday life in various Mediterranean countries, it serves as a visual ode to this culturally rich and geographically stunning part of the world.

