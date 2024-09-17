Public Notice Sunshine Meeting - Brickell Homeowners' Association

Published on September 17, 2024

Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in a meeting with the Brickell Homeowners’ Association to discuss the Downtown Development Authority Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget. The Sunshine Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 5:30 P.M. in the East Hotel’s RISE Conference Room (38th floor) located at 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. The East Hotel’s RISE Conference Room is accessible for members of the public to attend.

For more information regarding this meeting please contact 305-579-6675.