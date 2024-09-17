Public Notice Sunshine Meeting - Downtown Neighbors Alliance

Published on September 17, 2024

Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in a meeting with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance to discuss the Downtown Development Authority Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget. The Sunshine Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. in the Downtown Development Authority’s office located at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite 2929, Miami, FL 33131. The Downtown Development Authority’s office is accessible for members of the public to attend.

For more information regarding this meeting please contact 305-579-6675.