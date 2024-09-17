Hot Rodders Converge on Texas Motor Speedway for Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF

Join the hot rodding fun at the Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, September 27-29, 2024 Classic hot rods and muscle cars will fill the infield of Texas Motor Speedway during the Goodguys Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, September 27-29, 2024 Vintage dragsters will fire up their nitro burning engines during the Summit Racing Thunder Fest at the Goodguys Lone Star Nationals. Exciting racing happens on the CPP Autocross course all three days of the Goodguys Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals. Plenty of family fun and excitement to take in during the Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF, September 27-29, 2024

Thousands of Hot Rodders will gather at Texas Motor Speedway for Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF, September 27-29, 2024

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything is bigger in Texas and Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is making sure their 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF event is the biggest hot rod gathering of the year.Goodguys, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, will fill the infield of Texas Motor Speedway on September 27 – 29 for a weekend packed with thousands of Cool Cars, Cool People and Texas sized Good Times!Adding even more excitement to the weekend is that Goodguys will be awarding two of their coveted Top 12 of the Year awards; the Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year and the Goodguys Most Bitchin’ titles.The Muscle Machine finalists will have to prove their performance on a reliability run, autocross and drag strip pass before the winner is announced in a special awards reception Saturday afternoon.The Most Bitchin’ vehicle will be announced during Sunday afternoon’s award parade where you’ll see over 70 specialty award winning cars and trucks highlighted by the Builder’s Choice Top 10 presented by Texas based Customs & Hot Rods of Andice.The Lone Star Nationals is the place to be see the best vintage parts and performance manufacturers. Talk with the parts experts and pro builders about your project and stroll through the Summit Racing Super Shopping Experience for great deals on the best hot rod parts.If you’re searching for a new project or rare parts, there’s a huge Swap Meet and Cars 4-Sale Corral on the race course infield. For the family, head over to the free Model Car Take-and-Make for the kids followed by a stop at the Family Fun Zone for more crafts and games.With just two races left in the season, the competition in the Classic Performance Parts Autocross Racing Series is really heating up and drivers will be giving their all for a chance to qualify and win the Summit Racing Big Hoss Shootout Saturday afternoon.For those that want to experience speed and power first hand, there is the chance to ride along with Team Texas Stock Car Rides, take in the tire shredding fun of the Burnout Competition and feel the fury of the Nitro Thunder Fest exhibition vintage dragsters.The Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF will deliver a full weekend of fun for the entire family. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/lsn WHAT: Goodguys 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASFWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: September 27-29, 2024, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/lsn , Purchase at the gate or online. MEDIA REQUESTS : Media Requests and Assets

