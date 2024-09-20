Forttuna Global Excellence Awards Celebrate Exceptional Leaders in Business and Healthcare

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards appreciating business leaders The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards - Health & Wellness Leaders Edition 2023

Recognizing outstanding achievements in business and healthcare, Forttuna prepares for its 2024 Global Edition in Dubai

Our mission is to honor and celebrate exemplary leadership and innovation on a global scale” — Raul Handa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards an IP of The Forttuna Group is a global excellence program established to recognize outstanding achievements across various sectors that began its journey in Dubai in July 2022. Since its inception, Forttuna has dedicated itself to honoring exceptional leaders, entrepreneurs, CXOs, and CEOs who exemplify innovation and excellence in their fields.“Our Global Excellence Program truly exemplifies its global nature, with participants hailing from over 80 countries. It is incredibly gratifying to witness such an overwhelming response to our initiative, highlighting the dedication and talent of leaders worldwide,” adds Raul Handa, Founder and CEO of The Forttuna Group.With the Business Leaders Edition, Forttuna aims to spotlight established leaders who are making significant contributions to their industries. This edition will celebrate those who have set new benchmarks, driven meaningful change, and fostered growth within their organizations. The awards underscore the importance of visionary leadership and the impact it has on the global business landscape.In addition to the Business Leaders Edition, the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards also acknowledge achievements in the health and wellness sectors. This segment highlights individuals and organizations that are transforming healthcare through innovative solutions and dedicated service, reinforcing the critical role that leadership plays in advancing public health.“This year, our commitment is to create unforgettable experiences through the Global Excellence Program. We believe in more than just celebrating excellence; we aim to do it in exceptional locations that cultivate meaningful relationships. At Forttuna, we strive to make our awards a gala night—an evening that everyone will cherish and remember,” emphasizes Aditii Handa, Chairman and Managing Director of The Forttuna Group.This year, the Global Edition will take place in Dubai on December 6th and 7th at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II. The first day will focus on honoring business leaders, while the second day will celebrate health and wellness leaders. Forttuna is all set to celebrate these exceptional leaders and their remarkable achievements.The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 has witnessed remarkable participation and engagement, showcasing Forttuna's global reach and impact. This year, the program has attracted participants from more than 80 countries, with 500+ delegates expected to attend the Awards Gala Night. Forttuna will celebrate 200+ winners across 200+ categories, highlighting exceptional achievements in various sectors. The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards will be covered by 200+ media partners to amplify the celebration.“I am truly inspired by the remarkable response and dedication we’ve received from across the globe. Together, we will celebrate these achievements and continue to elevate each edition of the Forttuna Awards to new heights every year,” shares Gaurav Singh, AVP - Operations, HR, and Chief of Staff of The Forttuna Group.“The influx of thousands of applications underscores the significant impact our Forttuna Awards have in recognizing exceptional leaders. We are eager to honor their achievements at the upcoming 2024 Global Edition!” adds Jatin Kanojia, AVP – Client Relations of The Forttuna Group.For more information on the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, please visit https://forttuna.co About The Forttuna GroupThe Forttuna Group stands as a multifaceted powerhouse, seamlessly weaving together the realms of events, awards, fashion, and podcasts. With a vision rooted in inspiration and innovation, the group transcends conventional boundaries to create experiences that leave an indelible mark on those who encounter their offerings.At the heart of The Forttuna Group's endeavors lies a commitment to excellence and a dedication to shaping narratives that resonate with people on a profound level. With each venture they undertake, they strive to elevate experiences, foster creativity, and leave a lasting legacy in the worlds of events, fashion, and storytelling.

Learn more about Forttuna’s vision and leadership by watching a special message from our founder and CEO, Mr. Raul Handa.

