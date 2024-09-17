Governor Newsom provides two-month update on CHP’s East Bay surge operation

According to the California Department of Justice’s most recent verified data, unlike most communities in California, crime spiked considerably in Alameda County last year. Alameda County had the highest homicide, violent crime, and property crime rates of California’s 10 largest counties in 2023. And while new verified data will not be available until next year, local reporting indicates that crime appears to be going down.

In July, Governor Newsom announced the state was ramping up efforts to crack down on crime in the East Bay by increasing the deployment of CHP officers in Oakland, quadrupling the number of CHP officer shifts over a four-month period to help local agencies target organized crime, sideshows, carjacking, and other criminal activity seven days a week.

In just the two months since Governor Newsom announced the deployment of additional officers to the area, CHP has made 329 arrests and seized 606 stolen cars. CHP also removed 35 illegal guns off the streets — a 218% increase in seizures from the highest two-month period since February. CHP’s surge has led to a total of 930 arrests, 1,809 stolen vehicles recovered, and 93 firearms seized since the beginning of its operation in February.

“We are seeing progress, but our work is far from over. By stepping up enforcement and engaging in surge operations, we’re continuing to make strides in addressing crime in Oakland,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our commitment remains strong, and we’ll continue to focus on keeping California’s communities safer by maintaining a visible presence, partnering with local law enforcement, and holding criminals accountable.