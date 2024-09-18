New Book 'Paperless Builders' Reveals How to Transform the Construction Industry with Digital Technology

Paperless Builders Book

Director of Innovation at Haskell, Hamzah Shanbari, Launches a Guide to Digital Transformation in Construction

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction industry veteran and Director of Innovation at Haskell, Hamzah Shanbari, announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, Paperless Builders: The Why, What, and How of Construction Technology . Set to revolutionize how construction companies approach their operations, Shanbari’s book dives deep into replacing traditional paper-based and paper-like practices with state-of-the-art digital solutions.Paperless Builders addresses the industry’s most pressing challenges—safety, communication, progress tracking, and risk management—by showcasing innovative technologies such as digital documentation, design visualization, reality capture, IoT, robotics, and AI. Using his proprietary BUILDER(S) framework, Shanbari guides readers through the essential steps needed to evaluate, implement, and thrive with these advancements.“Technology is reshaping every aspect of our world, and the construction industry is no exception,” said Shanbari. “This book is not just a guide—it’s a call to action for builders to embrace the digital tools that will propel them forward and keep them competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”With a mix of real-world case studies, expert insights, and practical advice, Paperless Builders is an essential read for anyone in the construction industry looking to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. The book provides a clear roadmap for companies of all sizes to enhance efficiencies, reduce risks, and increase profitability by going paperless.Paperless Builders is now available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For those eager to delve deeper, Shanbari will be hosting a series of webinars and book signings over the coming months, offering an opportunity to explore the concepts further and connect with the author.About Hamzah ShanbariHamzah Shanbari is the Director of Innovation at Haskell and a keynote speaker renowned for his insights on digital transformation in construction. With a focus on blending people, processes, and technology, Shanbari has been instrumental in driving innovation across the industry.

