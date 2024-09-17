Ponke Achieves Landmark Milestone with Revolut Listing

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponke, a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, has reached a major milestone with its inclusion on Revolut, Europe’s leading neobank known for its innovative financial offerings. With over 45 million users across more than 160 countries, this strategic listing dramatically enhances Ponke’s global visibility, enabling seamless trading with major fiat currencies like the British Pound, Euro, and US Dollar.



The addition of Ponke to Revolut’s cryptocurrency portfolio places it alongside top-tier meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, positioning it within a collection that offers investors a unique way to engage with the leading names in the meme coin space, while also providing the opportunity to participate in Ponke’s rapid growth. Revolut’s extensive consumer network provides Ponke a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse audience of everyday investors, further driving its mainstream adoption.

This momentum complements Ponke’s sustained growth across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where its engaging content reaches millions. With over 400,000 followers on Instagram alone, Ponke’s community engagement and influence continue to expand rapidly.

Later this month, Ponke will introduce PonkeSwap, offering new tools for trading and interacting within the Ponke and Solana ecosystems.

Ponke is a cryptocurrency available on the Solana blockchain, focused on expanding accessibility to decentralized finance for global users. With a community-first approach, Ponke is shaping the future of crypto and contributing to global financial inclusivity.

